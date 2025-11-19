NetSPI Named a Leader and Outperformer in the 2025 GigaOm Radar for Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS)

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetSPI, the global leader in Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), today announced it is named a Leader and Outperformer in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant of the 2025 GigaOm Radar for Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS). GigaOm’s forward-looking report analyzes 16 of the top PTaaS vendors based on their execution, roadmap, and ability to innovate. As a Leader, NetSPI is recognized for its comprehensive capabilities that define the market standard, while the Outperformer designation highlights the company’s exceptional growth and rapid capability development over the past year.

“Our commitment to delivering consistent, high-impact results is rooted in our people and our platform,” said Aaron Shilts, President and CEO at NetSPI. “NetSPI’s global team of in-house security consultants provides the consistency, accountability, and specialized expertise the cyber industry needs today. Our position in this report is a reflection of our proactive approach that equips our clients with actionable insights from trusted experts who methodically reduce the potential of breaches."

The recognition underscores NetSPI’s strong momentum and continued investment in platform capabilities that help security leaders improve their companies’ overall risk posture. The report highlights key strengths of NetSPI, including an extensive integration ecosystem, highly customizable testing methodologies, and advanced compliance reporting. In addition, GigaOm recognizes NetSPI’s comprehensive, modern approach to PTaaS which also provides attack surface visibility, automated vulnerability prioritization, attack simulations, and context-driven remediation guidance capabilities with every penetration testing engagement.

