OTCID: $GREH Clarification Regarding Restricted Share Issuance to CEO Alfredo Papadakis

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (“Green Rain Energy” or the “Company”) issues this Clarification to provide additional transparency regarding the restricted common shares recently granted to Chief Executive Officer Alfredo Papadakis pursuant to the Board Resolution and Shareholder Written Consent dated October 10, 2025.

What This Means

Restricted Shares Granted: Green Rain Energy Holdings issued restricted common shares to CEO Alfredo Papadakis.

Green Rain Energy Holdings issued restricted common shares to CEO Alfredo Papadakis. Four-Year Restriction: This is contractual , tied to executive compensation terms—not a regulatory requirement. It is not related to SEC Rule 144 , which generally requires a six-month holding period for resale.

Purpose of Restriction: Designed to align executive performance with long-term shareholder value. May involve a vesting schedule or Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) under Papadakis’ employment agreement.

Board’s Position: Reflects strong confidence in Papadakis’ leadership and commitment to governance, transparency, and growth.





Next Steps for Shareholders

For questions about the share dividend distribution, contact Securitize (formerly Pacific Stock Transfer) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For questions about the share dividend distribution, contact Securitize (formerly Pacific Stock Transfer) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Copies of the Board Resolution and Shareholder Written Consent, each dated October 10, 2025, are attached and incorporated herein by reference.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTCID: $GREH):

Green Rain Energy Holdings is a Wyoming-based company dedicated to advancing sustainable energy initiatives through its subsidiary Green Rain Solar Inc. By transforming rooftops into renewable energy assets and expanding EV charging networks nationwide, Green Rain Energy is driving the transition toward a cleaner, smarter energy future.

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of U.S. securities laws, subject to safe harbor provisions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including technical, permitting, or other challenges. Green Rain Energy assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

