Toll Brothers Opens Willows at Brookfield Luxury Townhome Community in Brookfield, Connecticut

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of Willows at Brookfield, a new luxury townhome community in Brookfield, Connecticut. Located just one mile from Candlewood Lake, this intimate enclave of two- and three-story homes features modern architecture and low-maintenance living with lawn care and snow removal provided, making it an ideal choice for home shoppers seeking a blend of convenience and style. The Sales Center and brand-new designer-decorated model homes are now open for tours at 518 Federal Road in Brookfield.

Willows at Brookfield offers home designs ranging from 1,913 to 2,585+ square feet and priced from the upper $500,000s. Each home includes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 to 4.5 bathrooms, and a 1- or 2-car garage, with features such as first-floor primary bedroom suites in select designs, versatile lofts, and optional finished basements. This community is served by Brookfield Public Schools, offering an exceptional educational experience for residents.





"Willows at Brookfield exemplifies the quality and craftsmanship that Toll Brothers is known for," said Jack Lannamann, Division President of Toll Brothers in Connecticut. "With its prime location near scenic outdoor recreation, commuter routes, and top-rated schools, this community is the perfect place for home shoppers to find their dream home."

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available in the community, with move-in dates as early as January 2026.

For more information on Willows at Brookfield, call 855-999-8655 or visit WillowsatBrookfield.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

