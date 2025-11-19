Toll Brothers at Veranda Bay Community Opens in Flagler Beach, Florida

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of Toll Brothers at Veranda Bay, a new community of modern single-family homes in Flagler Beach, Florida. The Sales Center is now open at 172 Stillwater Drive in Flagler Beach.

Toll Brothers at Veranda Bay offers new homes in a premier Flagler Beach location on the banks of the Intracoastal Waterway, just minutes from Flagler beach. This gated community offers modern single-family home designs with spacious floor plans and options for personalization at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. Homes feature 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 4 baths, and 2- to 3-car garages. Homes are priced from the mid-$500,000s.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





"We are thrilled to introduce Toll Brothers at Veranda Bay, a luxurious coastal community that exemplifies the lifestyle and well-respected brand that Toll Brothers is known for," said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida. "Home buyers will appreciate the exceptional onsite amenities and beautiful home designs that make this community truly special."

Residents will enjoy a desirable blend of coastal charm and resort-style luxury with robust onsite amenities including an outdoor pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, tennis and pickleball courts, and access to optional boat slips at the future community marina.

This exclusive, gated Intracoastal community is just minutes from the area's most beautiful beaches and about one hour from Jacksonville and Orlando. The community is also close to many local premier golf courses, beachfront restaurants, and upscale shopping districts.

For more information on Toll Brothers at Veranda Bay and other Toll Brothers communities in Florida, visit TollBrothers.com/FL or call 844-871-7466.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cdff3e16-8aad-46fb-9faf-91e39fd6d03f

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)