Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) Shareholders Who Lost Money – Contact Law Offices of Howard G. Smith About Securities Fraud Investigation

BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Varonis Systems, Inc. (“Varonis” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRNS) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN VARONIS SYSTEMS, INC. (VRNS), CONTACT THE LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

Contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss your legal rights by email at howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

What Happened?

On October 28, 2025, Varonis released its third quarter 2025 financial results, reporting revenue which missed consensus estimates, including a 63.9% decline in term license subscription revenues, year over year. The Company also stated it was “reducing our full-year ARR guidance to account for the underperformance of [its] on-prem subscription business.”

In an earnings call the next day, Yakov Faitelson, the Company’s Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & President, stated the on-premises subscription business is a “drag on total company ARR growth.” Management also cited a number of factors which contributed to “lower renewal rate of on-prem subscription[s],” including “sales process issues.”

On this news, Varonis’s stock price fell $30.66, or 48.7%, to close at $32.34 per share on October 29, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Varonis securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith,

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112,

Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020,

Telephone: (215) 638-4847

Email: howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,

Visit our website at: www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com