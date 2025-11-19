Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) Shareholders Who Lost Money – Contact Law Offices of Howard G. Smith About Securities Fraud Investigation

BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (“Zimmer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZBH) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. (ZBH), CONTACT THE LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.



Contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss your legal rights by email at howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

What Happened?

On November 5, 2025, Zimmer released its third quarter 2025 financial results, reporting net sales of about $2 billion, due to “weakness in Latin America, Emerging Markets in Europe and non-core businesses.” The Company also reduced the top end of its full-year organic revenue growth forecast from 4.5% to 4.0%, due, in part, to “continued weakness in restorative therapies,” and “the modest slowdown in the U.S. revision market for both hips and knees persisting throughout the rest of 2025.”

On this news, Zimmer’s stock price fell $15.63, or 15.2%, to close at $87.55 per share on November 5, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Zimmer securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith,

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112,

Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020,

Telephone: (215) 638-4847

Email: howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,

Visit our website at: www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com