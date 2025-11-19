Michaels, Ross & Cole Announces m-Power AI Update: Bring AI to the Systems You Already Own

OAK BROOK, IL, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michaels, Ross & Cole, Ltd. (mrc) today announced a major AI update to its m-Power low-code development platform. This update lets organizations add AI assistants, agents, workflows, and chatbots to the business systems they already run, without user fees or limits.





With this release, m-Power customers can build AI-powered workflows and applications directly over their existing systems, while deciding exactly which data the AI can see and how it’s used. m-Power runs in the customer’s environment (on-premises, cloud, or hybrid) and connects to any large language model (LLM), giving customers full control over their models, data, and rollout.

“Our customers don’t want another SaaS silo or per-user AI tax,” said Sal Stangarone, President of mrc. “They want AI that works with the applications and data they already have, under their governance, with the models they choose. That’s exactly what this update delivers.”

AI Building Blocks

The m-Power AI update extends the platform with a set of AI building blocks that plug into existing applications and workflows:

Because these AI capabilities are built into the same low-code platform used for traditional m-Power applications, IT teams can combine AI with existing reports, dashboards, portals, and workflows without introducing a new development stack.

Complete LLM Flexibility

A key design choice in the m-Power AI update is the separation between where m-Power runs and where the LLMs run:

This architecture lets organizations adopt and experiment with AI now, while preserving flexibility as the AI landscape evolves.

“We’re not dropping a black-box AI engine into your data center,” added Stangarone. “m-Power stays where it always has, inside your environment and on top of your databases. It simply gives you a controlled bridge to the LLMs you choose, with full visibility into what’s sent, what comes back, and what gets written to your systems.”

Scale AI without per-user or per-agent fees

In contrast to many low-code and AI platforms that charge per user, per app, or per agent, m-Power maintains its long-standing licensing approach:

This gives IT teams room to experiment, iterate, and scale AI usage without worrying that every new assistant or agent will drive up subscription costs.

Availability

The m-Power AI update is available now to supported m-Power customers. Existing customers can contact mrc for upgrade details, AI design assistance, and help connecting their preferred LLM providers.

About michaels, ross & cole, ltd. (mrc)



Founded in 1981, mrc (michaels, ross & cole) delivers enterprise application development software and consulting from offices in the US and UK. Our low-code platform, m-Power, lets organizations build secure, data-driven web applications directly over live business data. m-Power is one of the only low-code platforms that offers perpetual licensing, no per-user fees, and on-premise deployment.

