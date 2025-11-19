Salarius Pharmaceuticals Cites Errors on S&P CapIQ Platform Following Merger with Decoy Therapeutics, Affirms Its Shares Continue to Trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market Under the Symbol “SLRX”

HOUSTON and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX) (Salarius or the Company) cites an error on the S&P CapIQ platform and reiterates that its common stock continues to trade uninterrupted on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the stock ticker “SLRX.”

S&P CapIQ inaccurately characterized the Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Decoy Therapeutics merger and inaccurately stated that the Company had been delisted from the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company is working to have this inaccurate information corrected. Similar inaccuracies that appeared on Yahoo Finance were corrected earlier this week.

On November 13, 2025, Salarius completed an underwritten public offering raising gross proceeds of $8 million and consummated the previously announced merger with Decoy Therapeutics (Decoy). As of the date of this release, the combined company had pro forma cash of approximately $14 million and approximately 5.9 million shares of common stock outstanding. The company is focused on advancing Decoy’s pipeline of peptide conjugate therapeutics engineered through its IMP3ACT platform that reduces the complexity of drug development and manufacturing.

During the next 12 months, Decoy expects to advance its lead asset, a pan-coronavirus antiviral, to the filing of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and to make progress on other programs including a novel broad-acting antiviral to treat flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and a peptide drug conjugate targeting GI cancers.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius is focused on advancing Decoy’s pipeline of peptide conjugate therapeutics through its IMP3ACT platform, which uses artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and high-speed synthesis techniques to rapidly design, engineer and manufacture peptide conjugate drug candidates that target serious unmet medical needs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the combined company, including without limitation, statements relating to plans and expectations relating to the business, scientific advisory board, products, including expected achievement of milestones for its lead asset and future prospects of the combined company. These statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the combined company, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “likely,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” and other similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: risks related to the combined company’s ability to satisfy the initial listing standards in the required timeframe; risks that the combined company will not achieve the synergies expected from the proposed merger; risks that the combined company will not obtain sufficient financing to execute on their business plans; risks that Salarius will be unable to obtain stockholder approval for the conversion of the preferred stock; and risks related to the combined company’s products and development plans, including unanticipated issues with any IND application process and the potential of the IMP3ACT™ platform. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by Salarius in its reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as revised or supplemented by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, Salarius’ actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected.

