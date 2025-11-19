Soundstripe and Warner Chappell Production Music Partner to Expand High-Quality Music Licensing Options for Creators

Nashville, TN, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finding the perfect soundtrack is now three times easier, thanks to a new expanded library at Soundstripe that includes a curated collection of world-class music from Emmy-winning Warner Chappell Production Music. Known for scoring some of the most recognizable shows, films, and trailers in Hollywood, Warner Chappell Production Music is now making a curated selection of its catalog available on-demand for user-generated content, micro-sync, and more through a partnership with the creator-focused music licensing platform, Soundstripe.

“We know that finding the right soundtrack can often be the most frustrating, time-consuming part of the video creation process,” explains Soundstripe CEO Jeff Perkins. “We are now offering creators more music options for their stories. In addition to Soundstripe’s amazing library of high-quality music, we have partnered with WCPM to curate an inspiring collection of tracks that span over thirty different genres, tripling the amount of music currently available in the Soundstripe platform and making some of the best production music out there available to more creators.”

“Exceptional storytelling deserves a soundtrack to match, and we’re excited to make this curated selection of our world-class catalog more accessible than ever,” says Head of Production Music, Alec Sharpe. “Through this partnership, we’re empowering independent creators with music from the same composers and producers trusted by film and television studios around the world.”

Designed to address the increasingly diverse needs of creators, Soundstripe’s partnership with WCPM will allow freelance videographers, independent filmmakers, and influencers to access the range, cross-cultural authenticity, and production quality typically reserved for major entertainment companies. For creators who grew up inspired by the soundtracks of Hollywood, it’s a chance to bring some of that same emotional scale and sonic storytelling to their own work.

This selection from WCPM includes performances in nearly a dozen languages and spans in-demand genres like K-pop, Bollywood, Afrobeat, and reggae. The collection also boasts nearly 8,000 songs across rap, rock, and country, three of the five top-searched genres on the Soundstripe platform. Tracks in Soundstripe’s WCPM collection are easy to license via a simple subscription add-on or a la carte license. Creators can find and access these works directly on Soundstripe without any additional signups, new UIs to navigate, or logins to remember.

“Creators can now get the genres, vocals, and cinematic builds they need. They don’t have to settle for ‘close enough,’ or search across and subscribe to multiple music platforms to find the right fit. They can get exactly what’s needed to tell their stories right through Soundstripe,” notes Perkins. “We can’t wait to hear what kinds of stories our creators will tell with this incredible music.”

About Soundstripe

Based in Nashville, Soundstripe is the premier music licensing company for creative industries. The company was founded in 2016 by three professional musicians as a subscription licensing service for freelancers, and has since expanded to serve the entire creator economy, advertising professionals, production companies, and large enterprises. The company has worked with over 1.5 million users globally, facilitated over 20 million licensed downloads, and its music has been streamed over 400 billion times across platforms. Soundstripe’s diverse library contains over 58,000 owned audio tracks, 100,000 sound effects, and 100,000 video clips, as well as tens of thousands of tracks from WCPM’s library.

About Warner Chappell Production Music

Warner Chappell Production Music (WCPM) is a global leader in the production and custom music industry and a proud member of the Warner Music Group and Warner Chappell Music family. Together they share a commitment to inspire through music. WCPM’s hand-picked composers and artists have garnered GRAMMY, Emmy, Telly, Addy, and Promax Awards.

With offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Nashville, Hamburg, Paris, Amsterdam, and São Paulo, WCPM releases hundreds of albums a year from all over the world across a variety of popular genres, as well as orchestral, modern underscore, trailer music, sound design, and archival music. Their music has been heard in countless films and shows including Anora, The Righteous Gemstones, and The White Lotus, as well as in commercials for RAM, Verizon, Ocean Spray, and many more.

