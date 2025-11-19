F5, Inc. (FFIV) Faces Investor Scrutiny Amid Cybersecurity Incident Impact on Company’s Business, Shares Slide Again – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in multi-cloud application services provider F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) saw the price of their shares slide $22.83 (-7.8%) on October 28, 2025 after the company reported its Q4 2025 results but provided disappointing guidance, which F5 in part attributed to a cybersecurity breach by foreign actors that it became aware of in August 2025.

The event and severe market reaction has prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into whether F5 timely reported the breach to investors and its impact on the company’s business. The firm urges F5 investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may be able to assist in the investigation to contact its attorneys.

F5, Inc. (FFIV) Investigation:

The investigation is focused on the timing and propriety of F5’s disclosures about the sufficiency of its cybersecurity response plan and its effect on its business and growth prospects.

On October 15, 2025, F5 disclosed to investors that “[i]n August 2025, we learned a highly sophisticated nation-state threat actor maintained long-term, persistent access to, and downloaded files from, certain F5 systems.” Following this disclosure, the price of F5 shares fell $47.82 (-13.9%) over the next two trading days.

The effects of the incident became clearer on October 27, 2025, after the company reported its Q4 and FY 2025 financial results. During the earnings call that day, F5 management guided for 2026 revenue growth of only 0% to 4% as compared to 2025 revenue growth of 10%.

Management largely attributed the steep deceleration as “based on what we see as potential near-term impact related to this security incident.” Management also said “it would be natural that in some of our customers, at an executive level, we may see some delays of approvals or delays of deals or additional approvals, as customers across a complex organization make sure that they want to be reassured that their projects should move forward[.]”

This news sent the price of F5 shares sharply lower, wiping out over $1.3 billion of shareholder value on October 28, 2025.

“We’re focused on when F5 determined that the August 2025 cybersecurity incident was material and whether the company timely informed investors consistent with the SEC’s 4 business day rule and which might have predated the October 15 disclosure,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

