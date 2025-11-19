Bitcoin Falls Below $90,000 Again, Ethereum Drops Below $3,000: How Should We Position Ourselves?

New York, USA, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just now, the crypto market experienced another wave of volatility. Bitcoin (BTC) plummeted below the psychological threshold of $90,000, while Ethereum (ETH) failed to hold its stronghold of $3,000. This sudden pullback has left countless investors on edge: Is the bull market over? Or is this merely a "golden opportunity" before the next surge?





Why the Sharp Market Drop?

Every significant market fluctuation is the result of a confluence of factors. This recent correction can be attributed primarily to the following:

1. Lingering Macroeconomic Pressures: Uncertainty surrounding the global macroeconomy remains a Damocles' sword hanging over risky assets. The market's fluctuating expectations regarding a Fed rate cut, coupled with geopolitical tensions, have led some safe-haven funds to temporarily withdraw from high-risk investments, with the cryptocurrency market bearing the brunt.

2. Technical Correction and Profit-Taking: Bitcoin and Ethereum had accumulated substantial gains in the previous period, especially Bitcoin, which surged after breaking historical highs. The market itself had a strong need for a technical correction. Many investors who entered the market at low prices earlier chose to take profits near key price levels, thus creating concentrated selling pressure.

3. Chain Liquidation in the Derivatives Market: Key price levels often see a large concentration of leveraged trading positions. Once prices break below certain strong support levels (such as $90,000 and $3,000), it triggers a series of forced liquidations. This wave of "long squeezes" can snowball and accelerate the market decline.

Short-term sentiment and the spread of "fear": Short-term market movements are often driven by sentiment. When prices break below key levels, it can trigger panic selling by retail investors. This irrational behavior can amplify the decline in the short term.

Future Outlook: End or Midpoint?

While the short-term outlook appears pessimistic, from a longer-term perspective, this pullback may not be a bad thing.

• Short-term (1-4 weeks): The market will likely enter a period of consolidation. Bitcoin may fluctuate between $85,000 and $93,000, while Ethereum may find new support between $2,800 and $3,100. This process is necessary for the market to digest selling pressure and rebuild confidence.

• Medium- to Long-term (3-6 months): The fundamentals supporting the cryptocurrency bull market remain unchanged. The supply tightening brought about by the Bitcoin halving, the continuous inflow of funds into spot ETFs, and the ongoing innovation and development of the Ethereum ecosystem are all core drivers for the long-term upward trend of the market.

Find Certainty Amidst Volatility: Cloud Mining – Build Your Passive Income "Safe Haven".



Faced with such drastic price fluctuations, chasing highs and lows is undoubtedly arduous and high-risk. How can you navigate bull and bear markets and consistently and stably acquire cryptocurrency regardless of price movements? Savvy investors are turning to CreditBlockchain, a hash-based cloud computing platform designed to facilitate structured wealth accumulation.





Core Functions of CreditBlockchain Cloud Mining:









1. Industrial-Grade Computing Power at Your Fingertips

CreditBlockchain leverages 35 data centers and over 176 green mining farms globally, providing up to 716 megawatts of power capacity and 50.6 EH/s of computing power output. Users can enjoy industrial-grade mining performance, easily select contracts, and view earnings reports through the app without purchasing any physical equipment.

2. Extremely Simple Operation, Quick Start

Mining has never been easier: no hardware, installation, or expertise required. Users can track earnings changes, view statistical charts, and withdraw funds at any time once conditions are met through the app's real-time data dashboard. The platform also integrates an AI-driven scheduling system, effectively improving mining machine uptime and energy efficiency.

3. Flexible Contracts and Stable Daily Returns

CreditBlockchain integrates all contract management and settlement processes into the mobile app. Users can start mining at any time, and all packages support daily settlement, making returns clear and predictable. This model is equally user-friendly for both beginners and experienced investors.

4. Registration and Activity Reward Mechanism

New users receive $15 upon registration and can earn $0.90 daily for participating in mining. Withdrawals are possible once the account reaches $100, and the platform supports multiple mainstream cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL, LTC, USDC, and USDT.

Transparency and Security Guarantees

Real-Time Visible Earnings System

CreditBlockchain prioritizes transparency in its product design. All earnings are updated and displayed in real-time, allowing users to clearly track the source of every income transaction. This gives users complete control over their asset movements.

Comprehensive Asset Protection

On the security front, CreditBlockchain employs SSL encrypted transmission, multiple network monitoring systems, and DDoS protection. User funds are held in accounts custodied by top-tier banks and insured by AIG. The platform also provides 24/7 multilingual customer service and a referral reward program, offering up to 6% commission for inviting friends.

Conclusion

Market corrections release risk and create opportunity. Instead of being anxious about price fluctuations, it's better to shift your thinking and adopt a more strategic and stable approach. For investors looking to obtain secure, sustainable, and environmentally friendly returns from Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, CreditBlockchain is one of the most attractive projects in the industry.

