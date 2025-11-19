OpenAI Selects PWCS to Join K–12 Cohort; ChatGPT for Teachers Now Available to All Educators

MANASSAS, Va., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) joined OpenAI’s first K–12 education cohort, alongside more than a dozen school divisions nationwide. Through this collaboration, ChatGPT for Teachers will be available to more than 13,000 PWCS teachers and staff members.

ChatGPT for Teachers is built with educators in mind, giving teachers a powerful way to tailor materials, streamline planning, and collaborate so they can spend more time with students. Educators can access suggested prompts shared by teachers, work seamlessly with colleagues, and benefit from enhanced data privacy, compliance, and security.

"By working with OpenAI and empowering our educators with innovative tools like ChatGPT for Teachers, we ensure our educators remain at the forefront of educational innovation—ready to embrace new trends and guide our students into the future,” said Dr. LaTanya D. McDade, Superintendent of Schools. “Our educators are creating learning environments that mirror the world our students navigate, equipping them to succeed."

As part of this cohort, PWCS educators will have free access to ChatGPT for Teachers through June 2027. During this period, staff will receive training to help them learn, understand, and effectively use the platform, while PWCS evaluates its overall effectiveness for our educators.

“PWCS is proud to be among the first in the nation to bring ChatGPT for Teachers into our classrooms. This innovation aligns perfectly with our vision to leverage technology as a catalyst for personalized learning and student success,” said Matt Guilfoyle, Chief Information Officer. “By integrating AI responsibly into our classrooms, ensuring compliance with security and data privacy requirements, we are committed to empowering educators with digital tools that reduce barriers and improve outcomes for every student.”

OpenAI’s K-12 cohort includes a number of U.S. school divisions, representing nearly 150,000 teachers and staff across the nation. Other school divisions that are part of the cohort include: Capistrano Unified School District (CA), Dallas Independent School District (TX), Fairfax County Public Schools (VA), Fulton County Schools (GA), Houston Independent School District (TX), Humble Independent School District (TX), Idaho Digital Learning Alliance (ID), KIPP Miami Public Schools (FL), KIPP New Jersey Public Schools (NJ), KIPP Northern California (CA), Lynwood Unified School District (CA), Region 1 Schools (TX), School District U-46 (IL), Township High School District 211 (IL), and Waukee Community School District (IA).

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company. Its mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity.