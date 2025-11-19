Students betrayed: Bill 33 passes with majority vote

TORONTO, ON, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario condemns the passing of Bill 33 today at Queen’s Park; students will experience the continued impacts of a privatized and corporatized post-secondary education system at the hands of the Ford government. After fast-tracking Bill 33 through the Legislature and by-passing the committee process, the Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security now has the unmitigated authority to interfere with admissions, research, and democratically determined student fees; this authority directly contradicts the academic integrity and independence of Ontario’s world class post-secondary education sector. If the Ministry had consulted students prior to Bill 33 passing, they would have known that students vehemently oppose all aspects of Bill 33.

“Bill 33 is a clear continuation of the dedicated erosion of Ontario’s public post-secondary education. This legislation does not help with the high cost of tuition fees, lack of access to OSAP funding, rising youth unemployment, food insecurity or securing affordable housing for post-secondary students.” said Cyrielle Ngeleka, Ontario Chairperson, “Students across Ontario’s many campuses will now be experiencing a highly privatized and heavily influenced education system immediately.”

Despite the clear opposition from students, the passing of this Bill was expedited. Students will not tacitly allow for the complete destruction of their public education, and will continue to oppose Bill 33, and all attempts to destabilize post-secondary education.

The Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario is the oldest and largest student organization in Ontario, representing over 350,000 college and university students in every region of the province.

-30-