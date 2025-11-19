Securities Fraud Investigation Into HelloFresh SE (HELFY, HLFFF) Continues – Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of HelloFresh SE (“HelloFresh” or the “Company”) (OTC: HELFY, HLFFF) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

What Is The Investigation About?

On November 6, 2025, Grizzly Research published a report alleging, among other things, that HelloFresh’s “business is now in sharp decline, with management seemingly prioritizing self-enrichment at shareholders’ expense.” Specifically, the report states that customer demand has declined while the Company’s CEO has “extracted cash by pledging HelloFresh shares as collateral for bank loans” for real estate investments managed by his brother.

On this news, HelloFresh’s stock price fell $0.11, or 6.3%, to close at $1.65 per share on November 6, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

