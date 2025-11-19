Securities Fraud Investigation Into Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) Continues – Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Varonis Systems, Inc. (“Varonis” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRNS) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

What Is The Investigation About?

On October 28, 2025, Varonis released its third quarter 2025 financial results, reporting revenue which missed consensus estimates, including a 63.9% decline in term license subscription revenues, year over year. The Company also stated it was “reducing our full-year ARR guidance to account for the underperformance of [its] on-prem subscription business.”

In an earnings call the next day, Yakov Faitelson, the Company’s Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & President, stated the on-premises subscription business is a “drag on total company ARR growth.” Management also cited a number of factors which contributed to “lower renewal rate of on-prem subscription[s],” including “sales process issues.”

On this news, Varonis’s stock price fell $30.66, or 48.7%, to close at $32.34 per share on October 29, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

