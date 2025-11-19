Securities Fraud Investigation Into Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) Continues – Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (“Zimmer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZBH) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

What Is The Investigation About?

On November 5, 2025, Zimmer released its third quarter 2025 financial results, reporting net sales of about $2 billion, due to “weakness in Latin America, Emerging Markets in Europe and non-core businesses.” The Company also reduced the top end of its full-year organic revenue growth forecast from 4.5% to 4.0%, due, in part, to “continued weakness in restorative therapies,” and “the modest slowdown in the U.S. revision market for both hips and knees persisting throughout the rest of 2025.”

On this news, Zimmer’s stock price fell $15.63, or 15.2%, to close at $87.55 per share on November 5, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

