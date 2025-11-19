SHIZA Set to Launch $MOAA Token, ‘The Mother of All Agents’ on Creator.Bid, Empowering True Ownership of AI

New York, NY, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHIZA (Shared Human Intellect Zonal Agents), pioneering the convergence of AI and Web3 technologies, has announced details regarding the upcoming launch of its new agent token $MOAA (Mother of All Agents). MOAA will serve as the foundational agent creation layer for true AI ownership within the CreatorBid ecosystem.

$MOAA launches today, Wednesday November 19th on Creator.Bid, a decentralized launchpad empowering creators, developers, and innovators to build, deploy, and monetize AI-driven tools and digital assets.

Powered by SHIZA's decentralized intelligence infrastructure, MOAA empowers creators to design, train, and monetize personalized agents that evolve and generate value independently.

MOAA token holders will have the exclusive ability to create, launch, and interact with “premium intelligent agents.” Each MOAA-powered agent is owned by its creator, designed to operate autonomously while maintaining user sovereignty and data integrity.

Holding and staking $MOAA unlocks access to both the MOAA ecosystem and the wider SHIZA network, enabling users to deploy personalized AI agents, participate in agent-driven economies, and gain exposure to new layers of value creation in Web3.

With the rapid rise of agentic AI systems, automation is already reshaping global industries, streamlining tasks, processes, and ultimately, entire job categories. SHIZA is tackling what it calls a $30 trillion challenge, redefining how humans coexist and collaborate with intelligent automation.

“Automation is an inevitability. However, the future shouldn’t just automate people out of the equation, it should let them participate in it through the ownership of it,” said Syed Hussain, Founder and CEO of SHIZA. “The launch of $MOAA marks another important step in our mission to empower people to own, create, and monetize their own AI.”

Built on SHIZA’s LLM-agnostic architecture, the “MOAA Nursery” greatly broadens the accessibility of AI creation with its low / no-code, drag-and-drop interface, empowering users to easily build, deploy, and own their AI agents with little to no programming experience. SHIZA intelligently routes tasks across multiple language models, while MOAA’s intuitive drag-and-drop interface enables true ease of use and customization for individuals.

For more information, visit:

https://www.shiza.ai/

https://moaa.ai

About SHIZA

Led by an experienced team with deep capital markets, Web3, data analytics, AI, and ML backgrounds, Shared Human Intellect Zonal Agents (SHIZA) pioneers digital sovereignty by empowering individuals to own their AI and transform their intellect into valuable assets. Visit www.shiza.ai for more information.

*Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Media contact: shiza@transformgroup.com