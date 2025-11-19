Artesian Water Company Announces Credit to Delaware Customers With Proceeds From PFAS Settlement Agreement

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA), a leading provider of water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula, today announced that its principal operating subsidiary, Artesian Water Company, Inc. (“Artesian”), received approval from the Delaware Public Service Commission, and support from the Delaware Public Advocate, to return to its customers proceeds from a national class action settlement addressing PFAS contamination in public drinking water systems.

Artesian has received approximately $7.2 million to date from the 3M Company (“3M”). This settlement represents an important step in holding responsible parties accountable and helps offset the significant investments Artesian has made to protect customers and the water supply. Active Delaware water customers as of December 1, 2025 will receive a credit of approximately $73 issued in December with the credit appearing on their subsequent water bill.

“Artesian has always placed the highest priority on delivering safe, reliable water to our customers,” said Nicki Taylor, Chair, President and CEO. “Long before federal regulations were finalized, as an industry leader in protecting public health our team took proactive steps to test for and treat PFAS. We are pleased to be able to use the settlement funds received from 3M to provide a bill credit to our customers, as it is appropriate that those responsible for the PFAS contamination are held accountable and that our customers not fully bear the costs for PFAS treatment.”

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a large group of environmentally persistent, man-made chemicals used in industrial and commercial household uses including firefighting activities, stain repellents, and non-stick cookware. PFAS have been manufactured and used in various industries around the globe since the 1940s. Due to decades of use, thousands of PFAS chemicals persist in the environment, where over time they may end up in drinking water supplies.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and other related core services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula, providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 9.5 billion gallons of water per year through 1,491 miles of water main to over a third of Delaware residents.

