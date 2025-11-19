ODDITY Tech Reports Record Third Quarter Results, Raises Full Year Outlook

  • Third quarter net revenue of $148 million, up 24% year-over-year
  • Nine-month net revenue of $657 million, up 26% year-over-year
  • Third quarter adjusted EBITDA of $29 million
  • Nine-month adjusted EBITDA of $151 million
  • Third quarter net income of $18 million and third quarter adjusted net income of $25 million
  • Nine-month operating cash flow of $93 million and free cash flow of $90 million

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“ODDITY delivered strong third quarter results, including financial performance that once again exceeded our guidance across revenue, profit, and earnings per share,” said Oran Holtzman, ODDITY co-founder and CEO. “We are well positioned for a strong finish in 2025 with multiple engines to drive future growth, and we continue to invest in new brands, ODDITY Labs, and tech innovation.”

“We achieved a major milestone this week with the official launch of our newest brand: METHODIQ,” Holtzman continued. “Our goal with METHODIQ is to transform a broken medical care system with precise treatments, pioneering technology, and the highest standard of care. This is the next frontier for ODDITY, harnessing the power of our data and technology platform to offer medical grade solutions for our users.”

ODDITY achieved key objectives during the third quarter, which include:

  • Exceeding financial guidance across all metrics for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.
  • Double-digit online revenue growth for both IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild.
  • A successful soft launch of METHODIQ in the third quarter and formal launch in November.
  • Ongoing development and expansion of the ODDITY LABS molecule discovery platform.
  • A strong cash position on our balance sheet, including cash, cash equivalents and investments of $793 million and undrawn credit facilities of $200 million as of September 30, 2025.

“We are pleased with our financial results for the third quarter, which beat our guidance on revenue, gross margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS,” said Lindsay Drucker Mann, ODDITY Global CFO. “Our solid start to the fourth quarter gives us confidence to once again raise our full year outlook.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights1:

Results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 are presented below in comparison to the same period in the prior year:

  • Net revenue was $148 million compared to $119 million in the third quarter of 2024, representing a 24% year-over-year increase. 
  • Gross profit was $106 million compared to $83 million in the third quarter of 2024, representing a 27% year-over-year increase. Gross margin was 71.6%, increasing by 170 bps compared to gross margin of 69.9% in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Net income was $18 million compared to $18 million in the third quarter of 2024. Net income margin was 12.0% compared to 14.9% in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Adjusted net income was $25 million compared to $20 million in the third quarter of 2024, representing a 26% year-over-year increase. Adjusted net income margin was 16.9% compared to 16.7% in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $29 million compared to $25 million in the third quarter of 2024, representing a 16% year-over-year increase. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.5%, decreasing by 140 bps compared to adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.9% in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Diluted EPS were $0.28 for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $0.29 in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted diluted EPS were $0.40 for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $0.32 in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term deposits and marketable securities were $793 million. 

______________________________
1 Financial results have been rounded to the nearest million, unless indicated otherwise.

The table below sets forth our actual results for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and the low and high end of our guidance range regarding our results for the third quarter of 2025 as issued on August 4, 2025.

 Three months ended September 30, 2025
 Actual
Results		Guidance
Low End		Guidance
High End
Net Revenue$148 million$144 million$146 million
Gross Margin71.6%68.0%68.0%
Adjusted EBITDA$29 million$26 million$28 million
Adjusted Diluted EPS$0.40$0.33$0.36


Financial Outlook

ODDITY is raising its financial outlook for the full year ending December 31, 2025:

  • Net revenue between $806 million and $809 million, representing year-over-year growth between 24% and 25%.
  • Gross margin of approximately 72.5%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA between $161 million and $163 million.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS between $2.10 and $2.12. This assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 20%.
 Current FY2025 OutlookPrior FY2025 Outlook
Net Revenue$806-809 million$799-804 million
Gross Margin72.5%71%
Adjusted EBITDA$161-163 million$160-162 million
Adjusted Diluted EPS$2.10-2.12$2.06-2.09


ODDITY is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2025:

  • Net revenue between $149 million and $152 million, representing year-over-year growth between 21% and 23%.
  • Gross margin of approximately 69%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA between $10 million and $12 million.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS between $0.11 and $0.13. This assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 25%.
 Q4 2025 Outlook
Net Revenue$149-152 million
Gross Margin69%
Adjusted EBITDA$10-12 million
Adjusted Diluted EPS$0.11-0.13


Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income margin, Adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the sections titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures” below for more information regarding ODDITY’s use of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. ODDITY has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of its Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted diluted EPS outlook to the corresponding net income and diluted EPS GAAP measures, because the quantification of certain items included in the calculation of GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS cannot be calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. ODDITY is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable reconciling items, which could have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on its future GAAP financial results.

The financial outlook figures presented above are forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of assumptions and estimates. Actual results may differ materially from ODDITY’s financial outlook as a result of, among other things, the factors described under “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Conference Call Details:

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to the GAAP financial measures set forth in this press release, ODDITY has included the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income margin, Adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow. ODDITY believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to management and investors to help evaluate ODDITY’s business, measure its performance, identify trends, prepare financial projections and make business decisions.

ODDITY defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as net income before financial income, net, taxes on income, and depreciation and amortization as further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense and non-recurring items. “Adjusted EBITDA margin” is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. ODDITY believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are useful for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. By excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core operating results, ODDITY believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and interest income, which can vary substantially from company to company depending on their financing and capital structures and the method by which their assets were acquired.

ODDITY defines “Adjusted net income” as net income adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation, non-recurring items, one-time tax gains/losses and the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and “Adjusted net income margin” as Adjusted net income divided by net revenue. In addition, ODDITY defines “Adjusted diluted earnings per share” as Adjusted net income divided by diluted shares outstanding. ODDITY believes the presentations of Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income margin, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are useful because they are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Further, ODDITY believes these measures are helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results, because they exclude the impact of items that are outside the control of management or not reflective of our ongoing operations and performance.

ODDITY defines “free cash flow” as net cash provided by operating activities less purchase of property and equipment.

ODDITY’s non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, its financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these measures differently or not at all, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included with the financial tables at the end of this release under the heading “Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures.”

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “shall,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “seek,” or similar words. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements address various matters, including ODDITY’s business strategy, market opportunity, ability to deliver superior products and experiences, potential long-term success and ODDITY’s outlook for the fourth quarter 2025 and the full year ending December 31, 2025. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the following: our ability to maintain the value of our brands; our ability to anticipate and respond to market trends and changes in consumer preferences; our ability to attract new customers, retain existing customers and maintain or increase sales to those customers; our ability to maintain a strong base of engaged customers and content creators; the loss of suppliers or shortages or disruptions in the supply of raw materials or finished products; our ability to accurately forecast customer demand, manage our inventory, and plan for future expenses; our future rate of growth; competition; the fluctuating cost of raw materials; the illegal distribution and sale by third parties of counterfeit versions of our products or the unauthorized diversion by third parties of our products; changes in, or disruptions to, our shipping arrangements; our ability to manage our growth effectively; a general economic downturn or sudden disruption in business conditions; our ability to successfully introduce and effectively market new brands, or develop and introduce new, innovative, and updated products; foreign currency fluctuations; product returns; our ability to execute on our business strategy; our ability to maintain a high level of customer satisfaction; our ability to comply with and adapt to changes in laws and regulatory requirements applicable to our business, including with respect to regulation of the internet and e-commerce, evolving AI-technology related laws, tax laws, the anti-corruption, trade compliance, anti-money laundering, and terror finance and economic sanctions laws and regulations, consumer protection laws, and data privacy and security laws; failure of our products to comply with quality standards and risks related to product liability claims; trade restrictions; existing and potential tariffs; any data breach or other security incident of our information technology systems, or those of our third-party service providers or cyberattacks; risks related to online transactions and payment methods; any failure to obtain, maintain, protect, defend, or enforce our intellectual property rights; conditions in Israel and the Middle East generally, including as a result of geopolitical conflict; the concentration of our voting power as a result of our dual class structure; our status as a foreign private issuer; and other risk factors set forth in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2025, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements.

About ODDITY:

ODDITY is a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company serves approximately 60 million users with its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. ODDITY owns IL MAKIAGE, SpoiledChild and METHODIQ. The company operates with business headquarters in New York City, an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel, and a biotechnology lab in Boston.

ODDITY TECH LTD.
 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
U.S. dollar in thousands (except per share data)
  Three months ended
September 30,		 Nine months ended
September 30,
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
  (Unaudited)
         
Net revenue $147,902  $118,998  $657,118  $523,400 
         
Cost of revenue  42,016   35,766   176,032   144,965 
         
Gross profit  105,886   83,232   481,086   378,435 
         
Selling, general and administrative  88,526   63,698   363,967   266,878 
         
Operating income  17,360   19,534   117,119   111,557 
         
Financial income, net  (6,200)  (3,052)  (11,340)  (9,677)
         
Income before taxes on income  23,560   22,586   128,459   121,234 
         
Taxes on income  5,815   4,867   23,598   25,041 
         
Net income $17,745  $17,719  $104,861  $96,193 
         
Weighted-average number of shares - basic  57,335   57,683   56,725   57,647 
         
Weighted-average number of shares - diluted  62,659   61,751   61,777   62,138 
         
Basic earnings per share $0.31  $0.31  $1.85  $1.67 
         
Diluted earnings per share $0.28  $0.29  $1.70  $1.55 
                 


ODDITY TECH LTD.
 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollar in thousands
  September 30, December 31,
   2025  2024
  (Unaudited) (Audited)
ASSETS    
     
CURRENT ASSETS:    
Cash and cash equivalents $591,995 $50,340
Short-term deposits  26,635  48,000
Marketable securities  21,080  1,880
Trade receivables  9,488  9,188
Inventories  116,049  99,810
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  21,336  14,151
     
Total current assets  786,583  223,369
     
LONG-TERM ASSETS:    
Marketable securities  152,808  68,831
Property, plant and equipment, net  10,644  9,817
Deferred tax asset, net  27,225  8,786
Intangible assets, net  40,488  36,458
Goodwill  64,904  64,904
Operating lease right-of-use assets  23,207  23,567
Other assets  3,275  3,150
     
Total long-term assets  322,551  215,513
     
Total assets $1,109,134 $438,882
       


ODDITY TECH LTD.
     
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
    
U.S. dollar in thousands
    
  September 30, December 31,
   2025  2024
  (Unaudited) (Audited)
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
     
CURRENT LIABILITIES:    
Trade payables $60,697 $79,130
Other accounts payable and accrued expenses  36,740  38,566
Operating lease liabilities, current  6,942  7,106
     
Total current liabilities  104,379  124,802
     
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:    
Operating lease liabilities, non-current  16,900  15,604
Exchangeable Note  583,497  -
Other long-term liabilities  23,674  16,172
     
Total liabilities  728,450  156,578
     
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:    
Class A Ordinary shares  15  14
Class B Ordinary shares  3  3
Additional paid-in capital  68,334  76,912
Accumulated other comprehensive income  4,202  2,106
Retained earnings  308,130  203,269
     
Total shareholders' equity  380,684  282,304
     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,109,134 $438,882
       


ODDITY TECH LTD.
   
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
  
U.S. dollar in thousands
  
  Nine months ended
September 30,
   2025   2024 
Cash flows from operating activities: (Unaudited)
Net income $104,861  $96,193 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization  7,981   7,164 
Share-based compensation  25,734   16,562 
Deferred income taxes  (3,462)  (3,293)
Increase in trade receivables  (300)  (931)
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other receivables  (6,178)  461 
Increase in inventories  (16,238)  (5,407)
(Decrease) increase in trade payables  (19,167)  6,039 
Increase in other accounts payable and accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities  1,389   8,468 
Change in operating lease right-of-use assets  4,237   3,962 
Change in operating lease liability  (2,594)  (4,100)
Other  (3,729)  (3,519)
     
Net cash provided by operating activities $92,534  $121,599 
     
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Purchase of property, plant and equipment  (2,957)  (2,398)
Capitalization of software development costs  (7,258)  (3,417)
Maturities of short-term deposits  21,365   20,811 
Investment in marketable securities, net  (93,072)  (49,472)
Other investing activities  (941)  (590)
     
Net cash used in investing activities  (82,863)  (35,066)
     
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Proceeds from issuance of exchangeable notes, net of issuance costs  583,120   - 
Purchase of capped calls  (63,280)  - 
Proceeds from exercise of options  12,004   9,641 
Repurchase of Class A Ordinary shares  -   (47,283)
Other financing activities  -   (1,629)
     
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  531,844   (39,271)
     
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents  210   55 
     
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  541,725   47,317 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period  50,347   38,766 
     
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $592,072  $86,083 
         


ODDITY TECH LTD.
   
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
  
U.S. dollar in thousands
  
  Nine months ended
September 30,
   2025  2024
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: (Unaudited)
Issuance costs of exchangeable note and purchase of capped call accrued but not yet paid $733 $-
       


ODDITY TECH LTD.
  
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
U.S. dollar in thousands (except per share data)
 
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 
 2025
 2024
  2025
 2024
 
 (Unaudited)   (Unaudited) 
Reconciliation of Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA          
Net Income$17,745  $17,719  $104,861  $96,193 
Financial income, net (6,200)  (3,052)  (11,340)  (9,677)
Taxes on Income5,815  4,867  23,598  25,041 
Depreciation and amortization2,673  2,566  7,981  7,164 
Share-based compensation8,881  2,741  25,734  16,562 
Adjusted EBITDA$28,914  $24,841  $150,834  $135,283 
                


Reconciliation of Net Income and Adjusted Net Income     
Net Income$17,745  $17,719  $104,861  $96,193 
Share-based compensation8,881  2,741  25,734  16,562 
Tax adjustments1(1,658)  (595)  (6,738)  (3,421)
Adjusted Net Income$24,968  $19,865  $123,857  $109,334 
                


Diluted earnings per share$0.28 $0.29 $1.70 $1.55 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share$ 0.40 $ 0.32 $ 2.00 $ 1.76 
        
        

(1) Represents the tax impact of (a) the reconciling items above and (b) other discrete tax items.

Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow

 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2025   2024 
 (Unaudited)
Net operating cash flow$92,534  $121,599 
Purchase of property and equipment (2,957)  (2,398)
Free cash flow$89,577  $119,201 
        


ODDITY TECH LTD.
    
Supplemental Financial Information
   
U.S. dollar in thousands
   
    
Cash, cash equivalents, and investments   
 September 30, December 31,
  2025  2024
 (Unaudited) (Audited)
    
Cash and cash equivalents$591,995 $50,340
Short-term deposits and restricted cash 26,712  48,007
Marketable securities 173,889  70,711
Total cash and investments$792,596 $169,058
      


Net revenue by sales channel         
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Online direct-to-consumer $140,458 $110,186 $636,672 $495,236 
Percent of net revenue 95% 93% 97% 95% 
          
Other (Israel retail, marketing affiliates) $7,444 $8,812 $20,446 $28,164 
Percent of net revenue 5% 7% 3% 5% 
          
Net Revenue $147,902 $118,998 $657,118 $523,400 
              

Note: ODDITY does not sell to resellers or distributors. Online direct-to-consumer revenues are generated directly by ODDITY through its online platform only (i.e. ILMAKIAGE.com, SpoiledChild.com, and METHODIQ). All revenue in Israel, including revenue generated in stores, online, and from beauty academies, is included in Other.


Recommended Reading