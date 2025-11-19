ODDITY Tech Reports Record Third Quarter Results, Raises Full Year Outlook

Third quarter net revenue of $148 million, up 24% year-over-year

Nine-month net revenue of $657 million, up 26% year-over-year

Third quarter adjusted EBITDA of $29 million

Nine-month adjusted EBITDA of $151 million

Third quarter net income of $18 million and third quarter adjusted net income of $25 million

Nine-month operating cash flow of $93 million and free cash flow of $90 million





NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“ODDITY delivered strong third quarter results, including financial performance that once again exceeded our guidance across revenue, profit, and earnings per share,” said Oran Holtzman, ODDITY co-founder and CEO. “We are well positioned for a strong finish in 2025 with multiple engines to drive future growth, and we continue to invest in new brands, ODDITY Labs, and tech innovation.”

“We achieved a major milestone this week with the official launch of our newest brand: METHODIQ,” Holtzman continued. “Our goal with METHODIQ is to transform a broken medical care system with precise treatments, pioneering technology, and the highest standard of care. This is the next frontier for ODDITY, harnessing the power of our data and technology platform to offer medical grade solutions for our users.”

ODDITY achieved key objectives during the third quarter, which include:

Exceeding financial guidance across all metrics for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Double-digit online revenue growth for both IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild.

A successful soft launch of METHODIQ in the third quarter and formal launch in November.

Ongoing development and expansion of the ODDITY LABS molecule discovery platform.

A strong cash position on our balance sheet, including cash, cash equivalents and investments of $793 million and undrawn credit facilities of $200 million as of September 30, 2025.





“We are pleased with our financial results for the third quarter, which beat our guidance on revenue, gross margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS,” said Lindsay Drucker Mann, ODDITY Global CFO. “Our solid start to the fourth quarter gives us confidence to once again raise our full year outlook.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights 1:

Results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 are presented below in comparison to the same period in the prior year:

Net revenue was $148 million compared to $119 million in the third quarter of 2024, representing a 24% year-over-year increase.

Gross profit was $106 million compared to $83 million in the third quarter of 2024, representing a 27% year-over-year increase. Gross margin was 71.6%, increasing by 170 bps compared to gross margin of 69.9% in the third quarter of 2024.

Net income was $18 million compared to $18 million in the third quarter of 2024. Net income margin was 12.0% compared to 14.9% in the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted net income was $25 million compared to $20 million in the third quarter of 2024, representing a 26% year-over-year increase. Adjusted net income margin was 16.9% compared to 16.7% in the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $29 million compared to $25 million in the third quarter of 2024, representing a 16% year-over-year increase. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.5%, decreasing by 140 bps compared to adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.9% in the third quarter of 2024.

Diluted EPS were $0.28 for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $0.29 in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted diluted EPS were $0.40 for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $0.32 in the third quarter of 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term deposits and marketable securities were $793 million.



1 Financial results have been rounded to the nearest million, unless indicated otherwise.

The table below sets forth our actual results for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and the low and high end of our guidance range regarding our results for the third quarter of 2025 as issued on August 4, 2025.



Three months ended September 30, 2025 Actual

Results Guidance

Low End Guidance

High End Net Revenue $148 million $144 million $146 million Gross Margin 71.6% 68.0% 68.0% Adjusted EBITDA $29 million $26 million $28 million Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.40 $0.33 $0.36



Financial Outlook

ODDITY is raising its financial outlook for the full year ending December 31, 2025:

Net revenue between $806 million and $809 million, representing year-over-year growth between 24% and 25%.

Gross margin of approximately 72.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA between $161 million and $163 million.

Adjusted diluted EPS between $2.10 and $2.12. This assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 20%.

Current FY2025 Outlook Prior FY2025 Outlook Net Revenue $806-809 million $799-804 million Gross Margin 72.5% 71% Adjusted EBITDA $161-163 million $160-162 million Adjusted Diluted EPS $2.10-2.12 $2.06-2.09



ODDITY is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2025:

Net revenue between $149 million and $152 million, representing year-over-year growth between 21% and 23%.

Gross margin of approximately 69%.

Adjusted EBITDA between $10 million and $12 million.

Adjusted diluted EPS between $0.11 and $0.13. This assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 25%.

Q4 2025 Outlook Net Revenue $149-152 million Gross Margin 69% Adjusted EBITDA $10-12 million Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.11-0.13



Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income margin, Adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the sections titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures” below for more information regarding ODDITY’s use of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. ODDITY has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of its Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted diluted EPS outlook to the corresponding net income and diluted EPS GAAP measures, because the quantification of certain items included in the calculation of GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS cannot be calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. ODDITY is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable reconciling items, which could have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on its future GAAP financial results.

The financial outlook figures presented above are forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of assumptions and estimates. Actual results may differ materially from ODDITY’s financial outlook as a result of, among other things, the factors described under “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Conference Call Details:

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to the GAAP financial measures set forth in this press release, ODDITY has included the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income margin, Adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow. ODDITY believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to management and investors to help evaluate ODDITY’s business, measure its performance, identify trends, prepare financial projections and make business decisions.

ODDITY defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as net income before financial income, net, taxes on income, and depreciation and amortization as further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense and non-recurring items. “Adjusted EBITDA margin” is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. ODDITY believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are useful for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. By excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core operating results, ODDITY believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and interest income, which can vary substantially from company to company depending on their financing and capital structures and the method by which their assets were acquired.

ODDITY defines “Adjusted net income” as net income adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation, non-recurring items, one-time tax gains/losses and the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and “Adjusted net income margin” as Adjusted net income divided by net revenue. In addition, ODDITY defines “Adjusted diluted earnings per share” as Adjusted net income divided by diluted shares outstanding. ODDITY believes the presentations of Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income margin, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are useful because they are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Further, ODDITY believes these measures are helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results, because they exclude the impact of items that are outside the control of management or not reflective of our ongoing operations and performance.

ODDITY defines “free cash flow” as net cash provided by operating activities less purchase of property and equipment.

ODDITY’s non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, its financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these measures differently or not at all, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included with the financial tables at the end of this release under the heading “Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures.”

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “shall,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “seek,” or similar words. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements address various matters, including ODDITY’s business strategy, market opportunity, ability to deliver superior products and experiences, potential long-term success and ODDITY’s outlook for the fourth quarter 2025 and the full year ending December 31, 2025. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the following: our ability to maintain the value of our brands; our ability to anticipate and respond to market trends and changes in consumer preferences; our ability to attract new customers, retain existing customers and maintain or increase sales to those customers; our ability to maintain a strong base of engaged customers and content creators; the loss of suppliers or shortages or disruptions in the supply of raw materials or finished products; our ability to accurately forecast customer demand, manage our inventory, and plan for future expenses; our future rate of growth; competition; the fluctuating cost of raw materials; the illegal distribution and sale by third parties of counterfeit versions of our products or the unauthorized diversion by third parties of our products; changes in, or disruptions to, our shipping arrangements; our ability to manage our growth effectively; a general economic downturn or sudden disruption in business conditions; our ability to successfully introduce and effectively market new brands, or develop and introduce new, innovative, and updated products; foreign currency fluctuations; product returns; our ability to execute on our business strategy; our ability to maintain a high level of customer satisfaction; our ability to comply with and adapt to changes in laws and regulatory requirements applicable to our business, including with respect to regulation of the internet and e-commerce, evolving AI-technology related laws, tax laws, the anti-corruption, trade compliance, anti-money laundering, and terror finance and economic sanctions laws and regulations, consumer protection laws, and data privacy and security laws; failure of our products to comply with quality standards and risks related to product liability claims; trade restrictions; existing and potential tariffs; any data breach or other security incident of our information technology systems, or those of our third-party service providers or cyberattacks; risks related to online transactions and payment methods; any failure to obtain, maintain, protect, defend, or enforce our intellectual property rights; conditions in Israel and the Middle East generally, including as a result of geopolitical conflict; the concentration of our voting power as a result of our dual class structure; our status as a foreign private issuer; and other risk factors set forth in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2025, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements.

About ODDITY:

ODDITY is a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company serves approximately 60 million users with its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. ODDITY owns IL MAKIAGE, SpoiledChild and METHODIQ. The company operates with business headquarters in New York City, an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel, and a biotechnology lab in Boston.

ODDITY TECH LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

U.S. dollar in thousands (except per share data) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Unaudited) Net revenue $ 147,902 $ 118,998 $ 657,118 $ 523,400 Cost of revenue 42,016 35,766 176,032 144,965 Gross profit 105,886 83,232 481,086 378,435 Selling, general and administrative 88,526 63,698 363,967 266,878 Operating income 17,360 19,534 117,119 111,557 Financial income, net (6,200 ) (3,052 ) (11,340 ) (9,677 ) Income before taxes on income 23,560 22,586 128,459 121,234 Taxes on income 5,815 4,867 23,598 25,041 Net income $ 17,745 $ 17,719 $ 104,861 $ 96,193 Weighted-average number of shares - basic 57,335 57,683 56,725 57,647 Weighted-average number of shares - diluted 62,659 61,751 61,777 62,138 Basic earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 1.85 $ 1.67 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 1.70 $ 1.55





ODDITY TECH LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollar in thousands

September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 591,995 $ 50,340 Short-term deposits 26,635 48,000 Marketable securities 21,080 1,880 Trade receivables 9,488 9,188 Inventories 116,049 99,810 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,336 14,151 Total current assets 786,583 223,369 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Marketable securities 152,808 68,831 Property, plant and equipment, net 10,644 9,817 Deferred tax asset, net 27,225 8,786 Intangible assets, net 40,488 36,458 Goodwill 64,904 64,904 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,207 23,567 Other assets 3,275 3,150 Total long-term assets 322,551 215,513 Total assets $ 1,109,134 $ 438,882





ODDITY TECH LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollar in thousands

September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Audited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 60,697 $ 79,130 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 36,740 38,566 Operating lease liabilities, current 6,942 7,106 Total current liabilities 104,379 124,802 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Operating lease liabilities, non-current 16,900 15,604 Exchangeable Note 583,497 - Other long-term liabilities 23,674 16,172 Total liabilities 728,450 156,578 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Class A Ordinary shares 15 14 Class B Ordinary shares 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 68,334 76,912 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,202 2,106 Retained earnings 308,130 203,269 Total shareholders' equity 380,684 282,304 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,109,134 $ 438,882





ODDITY TECH LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

U.S. dollar in thousands

Nine months ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: (Unaudited) Net income $ 104,861 $ 96,193 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,981 7,164 Share-based compensation 25,734 16,562 Deferred income taxes (3,462 ) (3,293 ) Increase in trade receivables (300 ) (931 ) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other receivables (6,178 ) 461 Increase in inventories (16,238 ) (5,407 ) (Decrease) increase in trade payables (19,167 ) 6,039 Increase in other accounts payable and accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities 1,389 8,468 Change in operating lease right-of-use assets 4,237 3,962 Change in operating lease liability (2,594 ) (4,100 ) Other (3,729 ) (3,519 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 92,534 $ 121,599 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (2,957 ) (2,398 ) Capitalization of software development costs (7,258 ) (3,417 ) Maturities of short-term deposits 21,365 20,811 Investment in marketable securities, net (93,072 ) (49,472 ) Other investing activities (941 ) (590 ) Net cash used in investing activities (82,863 ) (35,066 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of exchangeable notes, net of issuance costs 583,120 - Purchase of capped calls (63,280 ) - Proceeds from exercise of options 12,004 9,641 Repurchase of Class A Ordinary shares - (47,283 ) Other financing activities - (1,629 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 531,844 (39,271 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents 210 55 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 541,725 47,317 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 50,347 38,766 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 592,072 $ 86,083





ODDITY TECH LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

U.S. dollar in thousands

Nine months ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: (Unaudited) Issuance costs of exchangeable note and purchase of capped call accrued but not yet paid $ 733 $ -





ODDITY TECH LTD.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

U.S. dollar in thousands (except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA Net Income $ 17,745 $ 17,719 $ 104,861 $ 96,193 Financial income, net (6,200 ) (3,052 ) (11,340 ) (9,677 ) Taxes on Income 5,815 4,867 23,598 25,041 Depreciation and amortization 2,673 2,566 7,981 7,164 Share-based compensation 8,881 2,741 25,734 16,562 Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,914 $ 24,841 $ 150,834 $ 135,283





Reconciliation of Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Net Income $ 17,745 $ 17,719 $ 104,861 $ 96,193 Share-based compensation 8,881 2,741 25,734 16,562 Tax adjustments1 (1,658 ) (595 ) (6,738 ) (3,421 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 24,968 $ 19,865 $ 123,857 $ 109,334





Diluted earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 1.70 $ 1.55 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.32 $ 2.00 $ 1.76

(1) Represents the tax impact of (a) the reconciling items above and (b) other discrete tax items.

Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) Net operating cash flow $ 92,534 $ 121,599 Purchase of property and equipment (2,957 ) (2,398 ) Free cash flow $ 89,577 $ 119,201





ODDITY TECH LTD. Supplemental Financial Information

U.S. dollar in thousands

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Audited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 591,995 $ 50,340 Short-term deposits and restricted cash 26,712 48,007 Marketable securities 173,889 70,711 Total cash and investments $ 792,596 $ 169,058





Net revenue by sales channel Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Online direct-to-consumer $ 140,458 $ 110,186 $ 636,672 $ 495,236 Percent of net revenue 95% 93% 97% 95% Other (Israel retail, marketing affiliates) $ 7,444 $ 8,812 $ 20,446 $ 28,164 Percent of net revenue 5% 7% 3% 5% Net Revenue $ 147,902 $ 118,998 $ 657,118 $ 523,400

Note: ODDITY does not sell to resellers or distributors. Online direct-to-consumer revenues are generated directly by ODDITY through its online platform only (i.e. ILMAKIAGE.com, SpoiledChild.com, and METHODIQ). All revenue in Israel, including revenue generated in stores, online, and from beauty academies, is included in Other.