Star Diamond Awards Enters New Era Under Vice Chairman Brandon Dawson, Expanding Recognition Beyond Hospitality

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Academy of Hospitality Sciences announced a major evolution of its prestigious International Star Diamond Awards, under the leadership of the organization's new Vice Chairman, Brandon Dawson. Traditionally honoring leaders in luxury travel and hospitality, the awards will now recognize excellence across a wide range of industries, including home services, manufacturing, and wellness, under Dawson's expanded vision.





As an accomplished entrepreneur and business leader who has consistently helped companies scale growth, Dawson lends his expertise to redefining the way the Academy identifies and celebrates exceptional performance. Moving forward, the Star Diamond Awards will recognize organizations demonstrating mastery in service, leadership, and customer experience across industries.



Expanding the Definition of Excellence



“For over 40 years, the Star Diamond has represented the pinnacle of achievement in hospitality,” said Dawson. “Today, we recognize that the same commitment to excellence, integrity and service can be found in companies far beyond hotels and restaurants.”



Under the leadership of Dawson, the Academy has already begun recognizing a new class of honorees that represent those values in many different sectors. Recent recipients include:



Hogan Roofing, a family-owned Long Island roofing and contracting company, well-recognized for precision, professionalism, and long-term client satisfaction.



Intus Windows, which specializes in sustainable, energy-efficient building materials, pioneering environmentally conscious architecture.



Ironsmith Fire, a design and manufacturing firm, redefining functional fire installations through craft and innovation.



Silver Lining Herbs, a global wellness company that uses a holistic approach to produce high-quality herbal supplements for horses, dogs, and people.



Strategic Shift to a Global Standard



The expansion of the Star Diamond Awards is a new era for AAHS, continuing with Dawson's vision of connecting the principles underlying hospitality excellence to visionary business leadership in today's world. The updated framework emphasizes not only luxury and service but also innovation, culture, and long-term impact, qualities that drive enduring success across all sectors.



"The industries may differ," Dawson said, "but the underlying pursuit of excellence remains the same. Whether it be a hotel, roofing company, or wellness brand, the dedication to serving people at the highest standard is what defines a Star Diamond recipient."



About the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences



The American Academy of Hospitality Sciences is the worldwide authority for awarding excellence in service and performance. For over four decades, its International Star Diamond Award has been recognized as the most prestigious symbol of achievement in hospitality.



Today, under the leadership of Vice Chairman Brandon Dawson, the Academy is expanding that tradition of excellence to include businesses across multiple industries that embody integrity, innovation, and impact.



For more information, visit www.officialstardiamond.com.



About Brandon Dawson

Brandon Dawson is an accomplished entrepreneur, business strategist, and leadership mentor with a track record of building, scaling, and selling businesses for high multiples. As the co-founder and CEO of Cardone Ventures, he helps business owners develop operational excellence, lead high-performing teams, and drive sustainable growth. Dawson's career highlights include the $151 million exit of Audigy Group and the authorship of 9-Figure Mindset. He is a leading voice in the world of business scaling and leadership development.





About Hogan Roofing

Established in 2000, Hogan Roofing serves the Tri-State area with trusted residential and commercial roofing and exterior services. Visit hoganroof.com.

About Intus Windows

Founded in 2008, Intus Windows manufactures energy-efficient, sustainable windows and doors that meet Passive House standards. Visit intuswindows.com.

About Ironsmith Fire

Founded in 2021 near Memphis, Ironsmith Fire provides expert fire protection solutions across Tennessee and beyond, specializing in design, installation, and maintenance. Visit ironsmithfire.com.

About Silver Lining Herbs

Founded in 1999 in Buhl, Idaho, Silver Lining Herbs is a family-owned company offering natural herbal supplements for horses, dogs, and humans. Visit silverliningherbs.com.



