PRIMEENERGY RESOURCES CORPORATION (PNRG) ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Houston, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (PNRG) (the “Company”) today announced financial and operational results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, as reported in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Financial Results

• Net income was $10.6 million for the quarter and $22.9 million year-to-date.

• Operating cash flow totaled $84.5 million for the first nine months of 2025.

• Total oil, gas, and NGL revenue was $45.97 million for the quarter.

Production & Sales Data

• Q3 production: 505 MBbl oil, 2.3 Bcf natural gas, 362 MBbl NGLs

• Nine-month production: 1.56 MMbbl oil, 7.1 Bcf gas, 1.20 MMbbl NGLs

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2025, the Company reported zero outstanding bank debt and full availability under its $115 million revolving credit facility. The Company continues to evaluate opportunities for disciplined development and acquisitions while preserving liquidity.

Capital Allocation & Shareholder Alignment

The Company retired 73,470 shares year-to-date, reducing outstanding shares by more than 4%. Chairman and CEO, Charles E. Drimal, Jr. maintains voting control of approximately 56.5% of fully diluted shares. Directors and a major shareholder collectively hold an additional 20% of the Company’s equity.

Operational Update

The Company continued development across core acreage in Texas and Oklahoma while prioritizing long-lived production and capital discipline. Gas revenue increased significantly due to higher pricing and increased volumes, while oil volumes declined due to natural decline in mature assets.

Management Commentary

“We continue to balance disciplined investment with opportunities to return capital to shareholders,” said Chairman and CEO, Charles E. Drimal, Jr. “Our strong balance sheet and high insider ownership reflect long-term strategic alignment.”

If you have any questions on this release, please contact Connie Ng at (713) 735-0000 ext 6416.

