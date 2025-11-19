NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2026

Record revenue of $57.0 billion, up 22% from Q2 and up 62% from a year ago

Record Data Center revenue of $51.2 billion, up 25% from Q2 and up 66% from a year ago





SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today reported record revenue for the third quarter ended October 26, 2025, of $57.0 billion, up 22% from the previous quarter and up 62% from a year ago.

For the quarter, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins were 73.4% and 73.6%, respectively.

For the quarter, GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were both $1.30.

“Blackwell sales are off the charts, and cloud GPUs are sold out,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Compute demand keeps accelerating and compounding across training and inference — each growing exponentially. We’ve entered the virtuous cycle of AI. The AI ecosystem is scaling fast — with more new foundation model makers, more AI startups, across more industries, and in more countries. AI is going everywhere, doing everything, all at once.”

During the first nine months of fiscal 2026, NVIDIA returned $37.0 billion to shareholders in the form of shares repurchased and cash dividends. As of the end of the third quarter, the company had $62.2 billion remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

NVIDIA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on December 26, 2025, to all shareholders of record on December 4, 2025.

Q3 Fiscal 2026 Summary

GAAP ($ in millions, except earnings per share) Q3 FY26 Q2 FY26 Q3 FY25 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $57,006 $46,743 $35,082 22% 62% Gross margin 73.4% 72.4% 74.6% 1.0 pts (1.2) pts Operating expenses $5,839 $5,413 $4,287 8% 36% Operating income $36,010 $28,440 $21,869 27% 65% Net income $31,910 $26,422 $19,309 21% 65% Diluted earnings per share $1.30 $1.08 $0.78 20% 67%





Non-GAAP ($ in millions, except earnings per share) Q3 FY26 Q2 FY26 Q3 FY25 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $57,006 $46,743 $35,082 22% 62% Gross margin 73.6% 72.7% 75.0% 0.9 pts (1.4) pts Operating expenses $4,215 $3,795 $3,046 11% 38% Operating income $37,752 $30,165 $23,276 25% 62% Net income $31,767 $25,783 $20,010 23% 59% Diluted earnings per share $1.30 $1.05 $0.81 24% 60%



Outlook

NVIDIA’s outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 is as follows:

Revenue is expected to be $65.0 billion, plus or minus 2%.



GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 74.8% and 75.0%, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points.



GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $6.7 billion and $5.0 billion, respectively.



GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are expected to be an income of approximately $500 million, excluding gains and losses from non-marketable and publicly-held equity securities.



GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are expected to be 17.0%, plus or minus 1%, excluding any discrete items.





Highlights

Data Center

Gaming and AI PC

Professional Visualization

Third-quarter revenue was $760 million, up 26% from the previous quarter and up 56% from a year ago.



Began shipping NVIDIA DGX Spark™, the world’s smallest AI supercomputer, delivering NVIDIA’s AI stack in a compact form factor.





Automotive and Robotics

Third-quarter Automotive revenue was $592 million, up 1% from the previous quarter and up 32% from a year ago.



Introduced the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Hyperion™ 10 autonomous vehicle development platform, a reference compute and sensor architecture designed to enable automakers and developers to build safe, scalable level 4 fleets.



Partnered with Uber to scale the world’s largest level 4-ready mobility network starting in 2027, targeting 100,000 vehicles.



Revealed that NVIDIA and U.S. manufacturing and robotics leaders, including Agility Robotics, Amazon Robotics, Belden, Caterpillar, Foxconn, Figure, Lucid Motors, Skild AI, Toyota, TSMC and Wistron, are driving America’s reindustrialization with physical AI.



Announced that leading industrial solutions providers, including PTC and Siemens, introduced new services that bring

NVIDIA Omniverse™-powered digital twin workflows to their extensive installed base of customers.



NVIDIA Omniverse™-powered digital twin workflows to their extensive installed base of customers. Unveiled NVIDIA IGX Thor™, a powerful, industrial-grade platform built to bring real-time physical AI directly to the edge.





CFO Commentary

Commentary on the quarter by Colette Kress, NVIDIA’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, is available at https://investor.nvidia.com.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

NVIDIA will conduct a conference call with analysts and investors to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2026 financial results and current financial prospects today at 2 p.m. Pacific time (5 p.m. Eastern time). A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at NVIDIA’s investor relations website, https://investor.nvidia.com. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until NVIDIA’s conference call to discuss its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2026.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement NVIDIA’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP other income (expense), net, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income, or earnings, per diluted share, and free cash flow. For NVIDIA’s investors to be better able to compare its current results with those of previous periods, the company has shown a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related and other costs, other, gains/losses from non-marketable and publicly-held equity securities, net, interest expense related to amortization of debt discount, and the associated tax impact of these items where applicable. Free cash flow is calculated as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less both purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets and principal payments on property and equipment and intangible assets. NVIDIA believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures enhances the user’s overall understanding of the company’s historical financial performance. The presentation of the company’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the company’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.





NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 26, October 27, October 26, October 27, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue $ 57,006 $ 35,082 $ 147,811 $ 91,166 Cost of revenue 15,157 8,926 45,441 22,031 Gross profit 41,849 26,156 102,370 69,135 Operating expenses Research and development 4,705 3,390 12,985 9,200 Sales, general and administrative 1,134 897 3,297 2,516 Total operating expenses 5,839 4,287 16,282 11,716 Operating income 36,010 21,869 86,088 57,419 Interest income 624 472 1,732 1,275 Interest expense (61 ) (61 ) (186 ) (186 ) Other income, net 1,363 36 3,418 301 Total other income, net 1,926 447 4,964 1,390 Income before income tax 37,936 22,316 91,052 58,809 Income tax expense 6,026 3,007 13,945 8,020 Net income $ 31,910 $ 19,309 $ 77,107 $ 50,789 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.31 $ 0.79 $ 3.16 $ 2.07 Diluted $ 1.30 $ 0.78 $ 3.14 $ 2.04 Weighted average shares used in per share computation: Basic 24,327 24,533 24,378 24,577 Diluted 24,483 24,774 24,542 24,837







NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) October 26, January 26, 2025

2025

ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 60,608 $ 43,210 Accounts receivable, net 33,391 23,065 Inventories 19,784 10,080 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,709 3,771 Total current assets 116,492 80,126 Property and equipment, net 9,780 6,283 Operating lease assets 2,281 1,793 Goodwill 6,261 5,188 Intangible assets, net 936 807 Deferred income tax assets 13,674 10,979 Other assets 11,724 6,425 Total assets $ 161,148 $ 111,601 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,624 $ 6,310 Accrued and other current liabilities 16,452 11,737 Short-term debt 999 - Total current liabilities 26,075 18,047 Long-term debt 7,468 8,463 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,014 1,519 Other long-term liabilities 6,694 4,245 Total liabilities 42,251 32,274 Shareholders' equity 118,897 79,327 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 161,148 $ 111,601







NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 26, October 27, October 26, October 27, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 31,910 $ 19,309 $ 77,107 $ 50,789 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 1,655 1,252 4,753 3,416 Depreciation and amortization 752 478 2,031 1,321 Deferred income taxes 124 (602 ) (2,035 ) (3,879 ) Gains on non-marketable equity securities and publicly-held equity securities, net (1,354 ) (37 ) (3,426 ) (302 ) Other (80 ) (79 ) (276 ) (365 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (5,583 ) (3,561 ) (10,325 ) (7,694 ) Inventories (4,823 ) (978 ) (9,703 ) (2,357 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (89 ) (714 ) 857 (726 ) Accounts payable (223 ) 1,689 2,032 2,490 Accrued and other current liabilities 1,129 606 4,204 3,918 Other long-term liabilities 332 266 1,311 849 Net cash provided by operating activities 23,750 17,629 66,530 47,460 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 2,728 1,386 8,980 9,485 Proceeds from sales of non-marketable equity securities 2 66 72 171 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities - 154 487 318 Purchases of marketable securities (5,718 ) (4,518 ) (20,076 ) (19,565 ) Purchases of non-marketable equity securities (3,706 ) (473 ) (4,702 ) (1,008 ) Purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets (1,637 ) (813 ) (4,758 ) (2,159 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (694 ) (147 ) (1,370 ) (465 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,025 ) (4,345 ) (21,367 ) (13,223 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds related to employee stock plans 274 204 643 489 Payments related to repurchases of common stock (12,456 ) (10,998 ) (36,271 ) (25,895 ) Payments related to employee stock plan taxes (2,429 ) (1,680 ) (5,809 ) (5,068 ) Dividends paid (243 ) (245 ) (732 ) (589 ) Principal payments on property and equipment and intangible assets (24 ) (29 ) (97 ) (97 ) Repayment of debt - - - (1,250 ) Net cash used in financing activities (14,878 ) (12,748 ) (42,266 ) (32,410 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (153 ) 536 2,897 1,827 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 11,639 8,571 8,589 7,280 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 11,486 $ 9,107 $ 11,486 $ 9,107 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 4,858 $ 3,540 $ 13,309 $ 10,989







NVIDIA CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 26, July 27, October 27, October 26, October 27, 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

GAAP cost of revenue $ 15,157 $ 12,890 $ 8,926 $ 45,441 $ 22,031 GAAP gross profit $ 41,849 $ 33,853 $ 26,156 $ 102,370 $ 69,135 GAAP gross margin 73.4 % 72.4 % 74.6 % 69.3 % 75.8 % Acquisition-related and other costs (A) 48 49 116 219 355 Stock-based compensation expense (B) 70 58 50 192 125 Other - - - 4 (4 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 15,039 $ 12,783 $ 8,760 $ 45,026 $ 21,555 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 41,967 $ 33,960 $ 26,322 $ 102,785 $ 69,611 Non-GAAP gross margin ** 73.6 % 72.7 % 75.0 % 69.5 % 76.4 % GAAP operating expenses $ 5,839 $ 5,413 $ 4,287 $ 16,282 $ 11,716 Stock-based compensation expense (B) (1,585 ) (1,566 ) (1,202 ) (4,561 ) (3,291 ) Acquisition-related and other costs (A) (39 ) (37 ) (39 ) (113 ) (86 ) Other - (15 ) - (15 ) - Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 4,215 $ 3,795 $ 3,046 $ 11,593 $ 8,339 GAAP operating income $ 36,010 $ 28,440 $ 21,869 $ 86,088 $ 57,419 Total impact of non-GAAP adjustments to operating income 1,742 1,725 1,407 5,104 3,853 Non-GAAP operating income $ 37,752 $ 30,165 $ 23,276 $ 91,192 $ 61,272 GAAP total other income, net $ 1,926 $ 2,766 $ 447 $ 4,964 $ 1,390 Gains from non-marketable equity securities and publicly-held equity securities, net (1,354 ) (2,247 ) (37 ) (3,426 ) (302 ) Interest expense related to amortization of debt discount 1 1 1 3 3 Non-GAAP total other income, net $ 573 $ 520 $ 411 $ 1,541 $ 1,091 GAAP net income $ 31,910 $ 26,422 $ 19,309 $ 77,107 $ 50,789 Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 389 (521 ) 1,371 1,680 3,554 Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (C) (532 ) (166 ) (670 ) (1,391 ) (2,144 ) Tax expense from OBBBA* - 48 - 48 - Non-GAAP net income ** $ 31,767 $ 25,783 $ 20,010 $ 77,444 $ 52,199 Diluted net income per share GAAP $ 1.30 $ 1.08 $ 0.78 $ 3.14 $ 2.04 Non-GAAP ** $ 1.30 $ 1.05 $ 0.81 $ 3.16 $ 2.10 Weighted average shares used in diluted net income per share computation 24,483 24,532 24,774 24,542 24,837 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 23,750 $ 15,365 $ 17,629 $ 66,530 $ 47,460 Purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets (1,637 ) (1,894 ) (813 ) (4,758 ) (2,159 ) Principal payments on property and equipment and intangible assets (24 ) (21 ) (29 ) (97 ) (97 ) Free cash flow $ 22,089 $ 13,450 $ 16,787 $ 61,675 $ 45,204 *Tax expense included represents impact from OBBBA (One Big Beautiful Bill Act). **Includes H20 charges/(releases), net, which were $4.5 billion, ($180 million), and insignificant, for the first, second, and third quarter of fiscal 2026, respectively. (A) Acquisition-related and other costs are comprised of amortization of intangible assets, transaction costs, and certain compensation charges and are included in the following line items: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 26, July 27, October 27, October 26, October 27, 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Cost of revenue $ 48 $ 49 $ 116 $ 219 $ 355 Research and development $ 35 $ 29 $ 23 $ 93 $ 52 Sales, general and administrative $ 4 $ 8 $ 16 $ 20 $ 34 (B) Stock-based compensation consists of the following: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 26, July 27, October 27, October 26, October 27, 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Cost of revenue $ 70 $ 58 $ 50 $ 192 $ 125 Research and development $ 1,206 $ 1,191 $ 910 $ 3,460 $ 2,469 Sales, general and administrative $ 379 $ 375 $ 292 $ 1,101 $ 822 (C) Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments, including the recognition of excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to stock-based compensation under GAAP accounting standard (ASU 2016-09).







NVIDIA CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK Q4 FY2026 Outlook ($ in millions) GAAP gross margin 74.8 % Impact of stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs 0.2 % Non-GAAP gross margin 75.0 % GAAP operating expenses $ 6,650 Stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs (1,650 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 5,000

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in AI and accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: compute demand keeping accelerating and compounding across training and inference — each growing exponentially; the AI ecosystem scaling fast — with more new foundation model makers, more AI startups, across more industries, and in more countries; AI going everywhere, doing everything, all at once; expectations with respect to growth, performance and benefits of NVIDIA’s products, services and technologies, including Blackwell, and related trends and drivers; expectations with respect to supply and demand for NVIDIA’s products, services and technologies, including Blackwell, and related matters including inventory, production and distribution; expectations with respect to NVIDIA’s third party arrangements, including with its collaborators and partners; expectations with respect to technology developments, including Rubin, and related trends and drivers; future NVIDIA cash dividends or other returns to stockholders; NVIDIA’s financial and business outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 and beyond; projected market growth and trends; expectations with respect to AI and related industries; and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic and political conditions; NVIDIA’s reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test NVIDIA’s products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA’s existing product and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA’s products or NVIDIA’s partners’ products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA’s products or technologies when integrated into systems; and changes in applicable laws and regulations, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company’s website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2025 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, DGX Spark, BlueField, GeForce, NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Hyperion, NVIDIA IGX Thor, NVIDIA Omniverse, NVIDIA RTX PRO, NVQLink, Spectrum-X, TensorRT, and NVLink Fusion are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

