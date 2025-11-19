American Indian College Fund Celebrates 2025-26 Student Ambassador Cohort

Denver, Colo., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Indian College Fund (the College Fund) named 12 student ambassadors for 2025-26 to represent its values and mission of providing Native students with access to an affordable, culturally based higher education to revitalize Native communities and cultures.

Student ambassadors are Native scholars and rising leaders who use the education and opportunities they’ve gained to give back to their communities. The newly selected student ambassadors will use their skills to help their home communities and raise awareness and understanding of American Indians and Alaska Natives and cultures during Native American Heritage Month and year-round.

Student Ambassaors represent the College Fund and their institutions in media interviews, at cultural events, in their communities, and on their campuses. They are prepared for this role by a multi-day training program hosted by the College Fund in Denver, Colorado. They prepare for the role by attending a multi-day training program in Denver, Colorado where they learn about leadership development, public speaking, interviews, writing, and social media to speak on issues impacting Native communities.

The following individuals were chosen as American Indian College Fund Student Ambassadors for 2025-26:

Aiyanna Tanyan (Seminole Nation of Oklahoma) earned an associate’s degree in natural resources from the College of Muscogee Nation and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business with an emphasis in tribal management at Haskell Indian Nations University. Her passion is maintaining cultural integrity in professional spaces, and she hopes to show Native youth how to navigate the corporate world as an Indigenous leader.

Alton Byrd (Yakama) is preparing to transfer from Northwest Indian College, where he studied chemical dependency, to the University of Washington to pursue a bachelor’s in psychology with a focus on chemical dependency.

Ashley Balletto (Big Valley Band of Pomo Indians) earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Salish Kootenai College in 2018. She is now a third-year student studying for a Doctor of Nursing Practice at the University of California – Davis to become a family nurse practitioner. Her goal is to provide culturally attuned, community-based care rooted in Indigenous values and practices.

Christopher Eagleton (Karuk Tribe) is pursuing his bachelor’s degree in legal studies from American University while serving as a member of the Juris Mentum Law Review. His goal is to obtain his Juris Doctorate degree to practice federal Indian law and appellate litigation.

Elena Rodriguez (Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation) earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from Sitting Bull College and is now attending the University of North Dakota pursuing a master’s degree in geological engineering. She hopes her work as a student ambassador will give her stronger presentation and public speaking skills to share the importance of tribal education, scholarships, and other valuable resources that help Native youth grow into successful community leaders.

Joseph Morales (Tohono O’odham Nation) recently graduated from Tohono O’odham Community College with an associate degree in liberal arts and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in English at Arizona State University. Joseph has used both his education and internship with the Gila River Indian Community News to document community events.

Kianna Pete (Navajo Nation) earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and Indigenous studies as well as a master’s degree in politics and education from Columbia University. She also serves as a Tribal Conservation Program Fellow through the Aspen Institute and an Education & Engagement Youth Advisory Council Member for the National Wildlife Federation. Her work is focused on supporting Indigenous-led stewardship, expanding access to climate justice education, and youth leadership development.

Major Elliott (Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head) is studying for a master’s degree in physiology and biophysics at Georgetown University. He plans to attend medical school to work on lowering rates of preventable diseases in Native communities.

Memory Long Chase (Standing Rock Sioux Tribe) earned a bachelor’s degree in community advocacy and social policy and is studying for a master’s degree in public administration at Arizona State University. She has worked in the anti-gender-based movement for the past 13 years. She specializes in advocating and providing direct services related to domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, substance use and trauma, trauma informed care, intergenerational trauma, and chronic homelessness. She was recognized in 2023 by the Arizona Attorney General’s with a Courage in Action Distinguished Service Award.

Niagara Rockbird (Navajo Nation) is a student at Diné College where she earned an associate degree in social and behavioral science and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She previously served as Chair of the Navajo Nation Youth Advisory Council, was a member of the Intertribal Youth Agricultural Council, was named Miss Indian Arizona 2018-19, and also was Miss Navajo Nation 2021-22. She was honored as one of “2020’s 25 Under 25” and a “2022 Modern Hero of the West” for her passion for public service and dedication to the Navajo people. Niagara plans to pursue a master’s in business administration and begin her career at the Navajo Nation Washington Office.

Nykesha Nez (Navajo Nation) is currently pursuing a bachelor’s in fine arts at Diné College with a focus on drawing and painting. She plans to earn a master’s degree in 2D studio designs or museum studies.

Sasha Derenoff (Tlingit) is a mother of eight children who is studying business administration at Ilisagvik College. Three of her adult children have also attended tribal colleges or universities, emphasizing the importance and empowerment of tribally controlled higher education and role modeling in higher education in families.

About the American Indian College Fund — The American Indian College Fund has been the nation’s largest charity supporting Native higher education for 35 years. The College Fund believes “Education is the answer” and provided more than $23 million in scholarships and other student support for higher education in 2024-25. Since its founding in 1989 the College Fund has provided more than $391 million in scholarships, programs, community, and tribal college support. The College Fund also supports a variety of programs at the nation’s 34 accredited tribal colleges and universities, which are located on or near Indian reservations, ensuring students have the tools to graduate and succeed in their careers. The College Fund consistently receives top ratings from independent charity evaluators. It earned a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid (formerly Guidestar), and the “Best in America Seal of Excellence” from the Independent Charities of America. The College Fund was also named as one of the nation’s top 100 charities to the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about the American Indian College Fund, please visit collegefund.org.

Journalists —The American Indian College Fund does not use the acronym AICF. On second reference, please use the College Fund.

