Federal Home Loan Bank of New York Announces Results of 2025 Board of Directors Elections

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (“FHLBNY”) announced today the results of the 2025 election for three positions on the FHLBNY’s Board of Directors (“Board”) whose terms will each commence on January 1, 2026. The terms of all the positions will run for four years, expiring on December 31, 2029.

The specific results of the election were as follows:

Mr. José R. Fernández was re-elected by the FHLBNY’s eligible Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands members to serve as a Member Director representing Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Mr. Fernández is the chairman, president and CEO of Oriental Bank. He currently serves on the Board’s Compensation & Human Resources, Risk and Technology committees. His current Board term expires on December 31, 2025.





Mr. David Hanrahan was elected by the FHLBNY’s eligible New Jersey members to serve as a Member Director representing New Jersey. Mr. Hanrahan is the president and CEO of Century Savings Bank.





Ms. Josie J. Thomas was re-elected by the FHLBNY’s eligible districtwide members to serve as an Independent Director. Ms. Thomas is a retired executive, previously with ViacomCBS. She currently serves as Vice Chair of the Board’s Compensation & Human Resources Committee, and serves on the Corporate Governance and External Affairs and Strategy and Business committees. Her current Board term expires on December 31, 2025.



“As stewards of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York’s foundational liquidity mission, each Director is tasked with ensuring that the FHLBNY remains focused on meeting the needs of our members and the communities we serve,” said Randolph C. Snook, president and CEO of the FHLBNY. “Directors Fernández and Thomas have provided significant contributions to our cooperative, and I know we will benefit from their continued service. I am also excited to welcome David Hanrahan, who has long been a strong proponent of the FHLBNY and our mission. My colleagues and I look forward to continuing to work with all of our Directors to grow and strengthen our franchise.”

Federal Home Loan Bank of New York

The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York is a Congressionally chartered, wholesale Bank. It is part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, a national wholesale banking network of 11 regional, stockholder-owned banks. As of September 30, 2025, the FHLBNY serves 334 financial institutions and housing associates in New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The mission of the FHLBNY is to provide members with reliable liquidity in support of housing and local community development.

