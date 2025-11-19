Texas Capital Announces the Liquidation of the Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of the Texas Capital Funds Trust (the “Board”) has authorized an orderly liquidation of the Texas Capital Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (NASDAQ: TXSS) (the “Fund”). After careful consideration of the Fund’s size, asset composition and growth trajectory, the Board determined that it is advisable and in the best interest of the Fund and its shareholders to liquidate the Fund. As constructed, TXSS shared some of the portfolio constituents and other attributes of its larger counterpart, the Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSE: TXS). Our investors can continue to benefit from the growth of the Texas economy by investing in TXS.

The last day of trading for the Fund’s shares on NASDAQ will be December 8, 2025 (the “Closing Date”). On that date, the Fund will stop accepting creation units from authorized participants. Shareholders may sell their holdings through their brokerage accounts prior to the Closing Date. The Fund is expected to cease operations, liquidate its assets, and distribute the liquidation proceeds to shareholders on December 15, 2025 ("Liquidation Date"). Between the Closing Date and the Liquidation Date, shareholders may only be able to sell their shares to certain broker-dealers and there is no assurance that a market for the Fund’s shares will be available during this period.

Shareholders who continue to hold shares through the Liquidation Date will receive a cash distribution based on the net asset value (“NAV”) of their holdings as of that date, which will include any accumulated capital gains and dividends. The liquidation and related distributions may be treated as a taxable event. Shareholders should consult their tax advisers regarding the potential tax implications of the liquidation. Following completion of the distributions, the Fund will be formally closed and terminated.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“TCB”). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly-owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, and has clients across the country.

Texas Capital services clients across their entire lifecycle providing commercial, consumer, private and full capital markets capabilities. All services are subject to applicable laws, regulations, and service terms. Deposit and lending products and services are offered by TCB. For deposit products, member FDIC. For more information, please visit www.texascapital.com .

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services, Inc. d/b/a Texas Capital Bank Private Wealth Advisors (“PWA”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Texas Capital Bank and a Registered Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), serves as investment adviser to the Fund and is paid a fee for its services.

Shares of the Texas Capital Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed or endorsed by, Texas Capital Bank or its affiliates. The Texas Capital Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF is not insured by the FDIC or any other government agency. The Texas Capital Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, which is not affiliated with Texas Capital Bank Private Wealth Advisors.

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate, and an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original value.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges of the Funds before investing. The prospectus contains this information and other information about the Funds, and it should be read carefully before investing. Investors can obtain a copy of the prospectus by calling 844.TCB.ETFS(844.822.3837)