InspireMD to Participate in Upcoming Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuard® Prime carotid stent system for the prevention of stroke, today announced plans to participate in a fireside discussion at the upcoming Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 3rd at 12:30 pm Eastern Time (ET).

A live audio webcast and replay of the discussion may be accessed on the “Investor Calendar” section of the company’s website at: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1744172&tp_key=a1a6262ba9

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet™ mesh technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free long-term outcomes. InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website. For more information, please visit www.inspiremd.com.

Investor Contacts:

Webb Campbell

Gilmartin Group LLC

webb@gilmartinir.com

investor-relations@inspiremd.com