Pathways to Education Canada appoints Owen Charters as new President & CEO

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathways to Education Canada, a national charitable organization supporting students in low-income communities to graduate from high school, is pleased to announce the appointment of Owen Charters as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 15th, 2026.

With extensive experience in leading high-impact, youth-focused charities, Owen is uniquely positioned to guide Pathways into the next phase of its journey. A proponent of a strong, collective voice for the non-profit sector, Owen cares deeply about working with local communities to create a world of possibilities for the next generation.

Owen joins Pathways from BGC Canada (formerly Boys and Girls Club), the country’s largest child- and youth-focused charity. He has been a senior executive at several charities over his career and is a committed supporter of a strong non-profit sector in Canada.

As an advocate for this sector, he serves on several boards and advisory groups, including the Common Good non-profit retirement plan, the Advisory Committee for the School for Advanced Studies in the Arts and Humanities at Western University, the Institute on Governance, and Baseball Canada. He also serves on the board of the National Alliance for Children and Youth, an umbrella advocacy agency for youth-serving organizations, of which Pathways is a member.

“Continuing my passion to give youth across Canada the tools and resources to build their own life path, I could not be more pleased to join Pathways to Education and help the next generation of students achieve,” said Owen.

Owen lectures, writes, and speaks extensively on management, leadership, and building a stronger non-profit sector voice. Owen comes from a family of educators, and his passion for education as a pathway to opportunity is a natural match for Pathways’ mission.

Guided by Pathways Canada’s 2026-28 strategic plan, Owen will draw on his deep knowledge of the sector to deepen and strengthen Pathways’ impact nationally. Working closely with community Program Partners, funders and alumni, Owen will ensure Pathways continues to be positioned as a leader and trusted voice in the non-profit sector.

Jenny Early

Director, Marketing & Communications, Pathways to Education Canada

jearly@pathwayscanada.ca

519-731-6559