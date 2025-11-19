RGC Resources, Inc. Reports 2025 Earnings

ROANOKE, Va., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $13.3 million, or $1.29 per share, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, compared to $11.8 million, or $1.16 per share, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024. The strong increase reflected record levels of gas deliveries aided by higher operating margins, partially offset by inflationary cost increases and lower equity earnings from the Company’s investment in the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP). MVP’s equity earnings in the first three quarters of fiscal 2024 contained significant allowance for funds used during construction.

Roanoke Gas made further investments in its utility infrastructure to drive customer growth and enhance system reliability. CEO Paul Nester stated, “We delivered gas effectively and efficiently to all of our customers in what turned out to be one of the coldest winters in the last decade, resulting in the highest annual volume of gas we have ever delivered. Also, we are pleased to have successfully refinanced and extended the maturity of RGC Midstream’s debt in September.”

Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $204,000, or $0.02 per share, compared to net income of $141,000, or $0.01 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The fourth quarter is seasonally weaker and had higher expense levels year over year, which resulted in a modest loss.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from any expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements, regarding customer growth, infrastructure investment and margins. These risks and uncertainties include inflation, gas prices and supply, geopolitical considerations, expectations regarding the rate making, MVP operation and Southgate and Boost construction, along with risks included under Item 1-A in the Company’s fiscal 2024 Form10-K. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no duty to update these statements should expectations change or actual results differ from current expectations except as required by applicable laws and regulations.

Summary financial statements for the fourth quarter and twelve months are as follows:

  
RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
          
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 
  September 30, September 30, 
   2025   2024  2025  2024 
          
Operating revenues $14,318,014  $13,104,302 $95,334,212 $84,641,232 
Operating expenses  14,795,036   12,861,881  76,886,711  67,559,472 
Operating income (loss)  (477,022)  242,421  18,447,501  17,081,760 
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate  807,162   872,048  3,234,632  3,851,871 
Other income, net  1,051,914   887,837  2,232,883  1,028,761 
Interest expense  1,620,552   1,734,906  6,543,511  6,504,885 
Income (loss) before income taxes  (238,498)  267,400  17,371,505  15,457,507 
Income tax expense (benefit)  (34,159)  126,578  4,091,535  3,696,611 
          
Net income (loss) $(204,339) $140,822 $13,279,970 $11,760,896 
          
Net earnings (loss) per share of common stock:         
Basic $(0.02) $0.01 $1.29 $1.16 
Diluted $(0.02) $0.01 $1.29 $1.16 
          
Cash dividends per common share$0.2075  $0.2000 $0.8300 $0.8000 
          
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:       
Basic  10,333,432   10,223,785  10,304,109  10,152,909 
Diluted  10,338,346   10,228,365  10,308,686  10,156,480 
          
          
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
          
    September 30,  
Assets    2025  2024   
Current assets   $23,319,191 $25,072,301   
Utility property, net    274,913,583  262,041,454   
Other non-current assets    31,606,792  33,585,468   
          
Total Assets   $329,839,566 $320,699,223   
          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
Current liabilities   $22,539,724 $28,698,430   
Long-term debt, net    145,769,163  136,672,908   
Deferred credits and other non-current liabilities   47,977,889  47,191,110   
Total Liabilities    216,286,776  212,562,448   
Stockholders' Equity    113,552,790  108,136,775   
          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity  $329,839,566 $320,699,223   
          


Contact: Timothy J. Mulvaney
 VP, Treasurer and CFO
Telephone:(540) 777-3997

