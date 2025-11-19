Agora, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) (the “Company”), a pioneer and leader in conversational AI and real-time engagement technology, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“We’re pleased to report our fourth consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability in Q3, supported by double-digit revenue growth and expanding margins,” said Tony Zhao, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Agora, Inc. “Our core real-time engagement platform-as-a-service business is rebounding strongly and is on track to deliver its first full-year revenue growth since the pandemic—providing a stable, profitable foundation for the company. At the same time, we’re significantly increasing our investment in conversational AI. Recent product launches—including Conversational AI Engine 2.0 and Conversational AI Studio—are designed to help developers build more natural, human-like voice agents with greater ease. Early adoption from customers worldwide is encouraging, and our pipeline of use cases and prospects continues to grow heading into next year.”

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Total revenues for the quarter were $35.4 million, an increase of 12.0% from $31.6 million in the third quarter of 2024. Agora : $18.2 million for the quarter, an increase of 15.9% from $15.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. Shengwang : RMB122.4 million ($17.2 million) for the quarter, an increase of 8.4% from RMB112.9 million ($15.9 million) in the third quarter of 2024.

for the quarter were $35.4 million, an increase of 12.0% from $31.6 million in the third quarter of 2024. Active Customers Agora : 1,968 as of September 30, 2025, an increase of 11.7% from 1,762 as of September 30, 2024. Shengwang : 1,976 as of September 30, 2025, an increase of 0.4% from 1,969 as of September 30, 2024.

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate Agora : 108% for the trailing 12-month period ended September 30, 2025. Shengwang : 90% for the trailing 12-month period ended September 30, 2025.

Net income for the quarter was $2.7 million, compared to net loss of $24.2 million in the third quarter of 2024.

for the quarter was $2.7 million, compared to net loss of $24.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. Total cash, cash equivalents, bank deposits and financial products issued by banks as of September 30, 2025 was $374.3 million.

as of September 30, 2025 was $374.3 million. Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $0.7 million, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were $35.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 12.0% from $31.6 million in the same period last year. Revenues of Agora were $18.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 15.9% from $15.7 million in the same period last year, primarily due to our business expansion and usage growth in sectors such as live shopping. Revenues of Shengwang were RMB122.4 million ($17.2 million) in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 8.4% from RMB112.9 million ($15.9 million) in the same period last year, primarily due to increase in revenues from certain sectors such as social and entertainment and Internet of Things.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $12.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 14.4% from $10.5 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the increase in bandwidth usage and co-location costs.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was $23.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 10.8% from $21.0 million in the same period last year. Gross margin was 66.0% in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 0.7% from 66.7% in the same period last year, mainly due to product mix change.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $25.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 44.8% from $45.9 million in the same period last year.

Research and development expenses were $13.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 52.8% from $29.3 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel costs as the Company optimized its global workforce, including a decrease in share-based compensation from $10.8 million in the third quarter of 2024 to $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2025.

expenses were $13.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 52.8% from $29.3 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel costs as the Company optimized its global workforce, including a decrease in share-based compensation from $10.8 million in the third quarter of 2024 to $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2025. Sales and marketing expenses were $6.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 5.6% from $6.9 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel costs as the Company optimized its global workforce.

expenses were $6.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 5.6% from $6.9 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel costs as the Company optimized its global workforce. General and administrative expenses were $5.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 48.4% from $9.7 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel costs as the Company optimized its global workforce, including a decrease in share-based compensation from $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2024 to $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2025.



Loss from Operations

Loss from operations was $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $24.7 million in the same period last year.

Interest Income

Interest income was $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, flat compared to the same period last year.

Investment (Loss) Income

Investment loss was $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to investment income of $0.8 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the impairment losses of $2.5 million on an investment in certain private company, which was offset partially by the increase in fair value of an equity investment of $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, whereas there were no material transactions in the same period last year.

Net Income (Loss)

Net income was $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to net loss of $24.2 million in the same period last year.

Net Income (Loss) per American Depositary Share attributable to Ordinary Shareholders

Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share (“ADS”)1 attributable to ordinary shareholders was $0.03 in the third quarter of 2025, compared to basic and diluted net loss per ADS of $0.26 in the same period last year.

Share Repurchase Program

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased approximately 5.2 million of its Class A ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 1.3 million ADSs) for approximately US$4.8 million under its share repurchase program, representing 2.4% of its US$200 million share repurchase program.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had repurchased approximately 150.1 million of its Class A ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 37.5 million ADSs) for approximately US$132.1 million under its share repurchase program, representing 66.0% of its US$200 million share repurchase program.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had 359.3 million ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 89.8 million ADSs) outstanding, compared to 449.8 million ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 112.5 million ADSs) outstanding as of January 31, 2022 before the share repurchase program commenced.

The current share repurchase program will expire at the end of February 2026.

Financial Outlook

Based on currently available information, the Company expects total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 to be between $37 million and $38 million, representing year-over-year growth of 7.2% to 10.1%. This outlook reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Earnings Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5 p.m. Pacific Time / 8 p.m. Eastern Time on November 19, 2025. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event title: Agora, Inc. 3Q 2025 Financial Results

The call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/md2g2hph

Investors who want to hear the call should log on at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast. Participants may register for the call with the link below.

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI18c8512affb74b59844ce871bc87edde

Please visit the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.agora.io on November 19, 2025 to view the earnings release and accompanying slides prior to the conference call.

Operating Metrics

The Company also uses other operating metrics included in this press release and defined below to assess the performance of its business.

Active Customers

An active customer at the end of any period is defined as an organization or individual developer from which the Company generated more than $100 of revenue during the preceding 12 months, excluding customers from Easemob. Customers are counted based on unique customer account identifiers. Generally, one software application uses the same customer account identifier throughout its life cycle while one account may be used for multiple applications.

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate is calculated for a trailing 12-month period by first identifying all customers in the prior 12-month period, and then calculating the quotient from dividing the revenue generated from such customers in the trailing 12-month period by the revenue generated from the same group of customers in the prior 12-month period. As the vast majority of revenue generated from Agora’s customers is denominated in U.S. dollars, while the vast majority of revenue generated from Shengwang’s customers is denominated in Renminbi, Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate is calculated in U.S. dollars for Agora and in Renminbi for Shengwang, which has substantially removed the impact of foreign currency translations. Shengwang excluded the revenues from certain end-of-sale products. The Company believes Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s financial outlook, beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements include statements containing words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “project,” “will” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Among other things, the Financial Outlook in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to the growth of the RTE-PaaS market; the Company’s ability to manage its growth and expand its operations; the Company’s ability to attract new developers and convert them into customers; the Company’s ability to retain existing customers and expand their usage of its platform and products; the Company’s ability to drive popularity of existing use cases and enable new use cases, including through quality enhancements and introduction of new products, features and functionalities; the Company’s fluctuating operating results; competition; the effect of broader technological and market trends on the Company’s business and prospects; general economic conditions and their impact on customer and end-user demand; and other risks and uncertainties included elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, without limitation, the final prospectus related to the IPO filed with the SEC on June 26, 2020. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

About Agora, Inc.

Agora, Inc. is the holding company of two independent businesses, Agora and Shengwang.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Agora is a pioneer and global leader in conversational AI and Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), providing developers with simple, flexible, and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time conversational AI, video, voice, chat and interactive streaming into their applications.

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Shengwang is a pioneer and leading conversational AI and Real-Time Engagement PaaS provider in the China market.

For more information on Agora, please visit: www.agora.io

For more information on Shengwang, please visit: www.shengwang.cn

Agora, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in US$ thousands)

As of As of September 30, December 31, 2025

2024

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 79,781 27,083 Short-term bank deposits 40,500 168,327 Short-term financial products issued by banks 45,000 71,464 Short-term investments 4,632 2,787 Restricted cash 200 3,745 Accounts receivable, net 24,857 30,952 Prepayments and other current assets 14,803 22,593 Contract assets 122 1,099 Held-for-sale assets 831 - Total current assets 210,726 328,050 Property and equipment, net 3,921 4,680 Construction in progress in relation to the headquarters project 72,745 44,486 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,574 3,866 Intangible assets 222 611 Long-term bank deposits 189,001 35,500 Long-term financial products issued by banks 20,000 61,400 Long-term investments 29,405 40,710 Land use right, net 160,704 161,395 Other non-current assets 20,806 18,956 Total assets 710,104 699,654 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 10,611 12,965 Advances from customers 7,695 8,738 Taxes payable 1,182 2,210 Current operating lease liabilities 1,836 1,749 Payables for construction costs 13,283 12,834 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 13,978 19,839 Total current liabilities 48,585 58,335 Long-term payable 5 1 Long-term operating lease liabilities 723 1,922 Deferred tax liabilities 31 92 Long-term borrowings in relation to the headquarters project 73,703 46,469 Advance in relation to the headquarters project 20,409 20,174 Total liabilities 143,456 126,993 Shareholders’ equity: Class A ordinary shares 39 39 Class B ordinary shares 8 8 Additional paid-in-capital 1,145,259 1,144,238 Treasury shares, at cost (85,673) (72,739) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,967) (12,257) Accumulated deficit (482,018) (486,628) Total shareholders’ equity 566,648 572,661 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 710,104 699,654





Agora, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, in US$ thousands, except share and per ADS amounts)

Three Month Ended Nine Month Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Real-time engagement service revenues 34,783 30,356 101,172 95,716 Real-time engagement on-premise solution and other revenues 591 1,217 1,730 3,087 Total revenues 35,374 31,573 102,902 98,803 Cost of revenues 12,042 10,524 34,066 36,304 Gross profit 23,332 21,049 68,836 62,499 Operating expenses: Research and development 13,817 29,271 41,811 65,551 Sales and marketing 6,473 6,860 19,229 19,944 General and administrative 5,029 9,741 17,306 26,349 Total operating expenses 25,319 45,872 78,346 111,844 Other operating income 377 134 1,079 914 Loss from operations (1,610) (24,689) (8,431) (48,431) Exchange gain 576 43 731 108 Interest income 3,852 3,924 11,193 13,244 Interest expense (16) (86) (22) (251) Investment (loss) income (348) 839 1,138 (4,033) Income (loss) before income taxes 2,454 (19,969) 4,609 (39,363) Income taxes (107) - (191) (149) Income (loss) from equity in affiliates 394 (4,211) 192 (3,373) Net income (loss) 2,741 (24,180) 4,610 (42,885) Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders 2,741 (24,180) 4,610 (42,885) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments 1,615 3,197 1,290 2,119 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders 4,356 (20,983) 5,900 (40,766) Net income (loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted Basic 0.03 (0.26) 0.05 (0.46) Diluted 0.03 (0.26) 0.05 (0.46) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted Basic 365,742,857 371,733,050 371,041,046 372,336,342 Diluted 395,328,829 371,733,050 407,699,601 372,336,342 Share-based compensation expenses included in: Cost of revenues 15 31 91 184 Research and development expenses 744 10,776 3,081 15,886 Sales and marketing expenses 227 241 651 838 General and administrative expenses 288 2,599 929 4,332





Agora, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in US$ thousands)

Three Month Ended Nine Month Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) 2,741 (24,180) 4,610 (42,885) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Share-based compensation expenses 1,274 13,647 4,752 21,240 Allowance for current expected credit losses 851 2,415 3,867 7,263 Depreciation of property and equipment 477 788 1,593 2,726 Amortization of intangible assets 130 131 389 533 Amortization of land use right 855 856 2,552 2,572 Deferred tax expense (20) (20) (61) (82) Amortization of right-of-use asset and interest on lease liabilities 527 687 1,605 2,035 Investment loss (income) 348 (839) (1,138) 4,033 (Income) loss from equity in affiliates (394) 4,211 (192) 3,373 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 2 1 4 16 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition: Accounts receivable 886 (1,627) 2,413 (9,418) Contract assets - (38) 978 (67) Prepayments and other current assets (4,951) 347 10,340 (12,129) Other non-current assets (905) (472) (4,329) 6,668 Accounts payable (1,255) (2,531) (2,065) 2,042 Advances from customers (468) (41) (1,113) 316 Taxes payable (48) 107 (1,039) 761 Operating lease liabilities (340) (677) (1,499) (2,319) Deferred income 63 256 175 62 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 958 2,357 (3,887) (5,404) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 731 (4,622) 17,955 (18,664) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (413) (1,333) (1,285) (2,297) Purchase of short-term bank deposits (15,422) - (50,928) (43,100) Purchase of short-term financial products issued by banks (50,000) (50,300) (65,348) (70,391) Proceeds from maturity of short-term bank deposits 20,854 37,000 199,256 111,241 Proceeds from maturity of short-term financial products issued by banks 98,353 59,482 134,795 69,511 Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 240 - 240 - Proceeds from dividends of short-term investments 110 - 110 - Purchase of long-term bank deposits (11,000) (10,500) (174,001) (20,500) Purchase of long-term financial products issued by banks - (32,000) - (41,400) Purchase of long-term investments - (562) - (562) Purchase of construction in progress for the headquarters project (12,295) (10,918) (26,048) (21,895) Disposal of property and equipment 3 2 34 58 Cash received from disposal of long-term investments - 28 - 155 Refundable deposit received in relation to disposal of subsidiaries - - 4,410 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 30,430 (9,101) 21,235 (19,180) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term borrowings 12,369 11,123 26,503 22,177 Proceeds from exercise of employees’ share options 58 175 535 550 Deposit received in relation to headquarters project - - - 19,280 Repurchase of Class A ordinary shares (4,746) (3,913) (16,850) (9,667) Net cash provided by financing activities 7,681 7,385 10,188 32,340 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 612 819 (225) 678 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 39,454 (5,519) 49,153 (4,826) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period * 40,527 37,867 30,828 37,174 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period ** 79,981 32,348 79,981 32,348 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Income taxes paid 102 24 175 133 Cash payments included in the measurement of operating lease liabilities 340 677 1,499 2,319 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations 3 1,812 90 2,325 Non-cash financing and investing activities: Proceeds receivable from exercise of employees’ share options 35 328 35 328 Proceeds receivable from sales of short-term investments 35 - 35 - Proceeds receivable for disposal - - 2,909 - Payables for property and equipment 11 33 11 33 Payables for construction in progress in relation to the headquarters project 9,839 11,614 13,283 11,614 Payables for treasury shares, at cost 115 24 115 24

* includes restricted cash balance 200 280 3,745 280 ** includes restricted cash balance 200 230 200 230

___________________

1 One ADS represents four Class A ordinary shares.