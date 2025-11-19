Woodward Named to 2026 Forbes Best Companies List

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc., (NASDAQ: WWD), a global leader in energy control solutions for aerospace and industrial applications, has been named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Companies for 2026. The list ranks the top 300 U.S. public companies based on a comprehensive assessment of 11 categories across more than 60 metrics. Evaluation criteria include public trust, employee satisfaction, customer sentiment, workforce stability, financial strength and cybersecurity.

“We are privileged to earn this recognition among other distinguished companies on the Forbes list of America’s Best Companies,” said Chip Blankenship, Chairman and CEO of Woodward. “It reflects the passion and commitment of our team members, who are delivering shareholder value each day as they fulfill our purpose to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future. Recognition like this also highlights Woodward’s core values in action: Integrity, Respectful and Accountable, and Humble and Driven. Every day our members demonstrate these values as we deliver on the needs of our Aerospace and Industrial customers.”

Woodward’s revenues exceeded $3 billion for the first time in fiscal year 2024, and the company employs more than 10,000 members globally.

Forbes evaluated more than 2,000 U.S.-based companies from a broad range of industries before choosing the top companies. The list was based on independent research, and Woodward did not pay a fee to be evaluated for this ranking, though rights to name and logo use were purchased. Find more information about Forbes America’s Best Companies at https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-companies/.

