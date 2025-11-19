purrLabs, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with District to Build the Future of IP Capital Markets on Coinbase’s Base Network

San Francisco, CA, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- purrLabs, Inc., the pioneering IP house redefining how the world experiences intellectual property, today announced a strategic partnership with District.xyz, the leading Internet Capital Markets (ICM) launchpad backed by a16z, Alliance, and Initialized Capital, and built on Base, Coinbase’s L2 blockchain network. Together, the two companies will present, educate, and build a new category of capital markets: IP Capital Markets (IPCM) — a concept being driven by purrLabs as a transformative subset of the growing ICM ecosystem.



District.xyz is the next-generation platform empowering builders to take projects from idea, to launch, to growth. Whether ICM projects, DAOs, memes, or AI agents, District provides the infrastructure, funding, and tools to help founders ship and scale. With support from major players in Silicon Valley and around the world, District has quickly become the most active and trusted launchpad for the new creator economy on Base.



“District exists to help the next generation of builders bring bold new ideas to market, and purrLabs is breaking ground on one of the most compelling categories in Web3,” said Michael Ma, Chief Executive Officer of District.xyz. “IP Capital Markets unlock a massive opportunity around tokenized IP — from characters to stories to entire worlds. Partnering with purrLabs allows us to accelerate that future and help creators launch IP at internet speed.”



purrLabs is reshaping how intellectual property is created, owned, distributed, and experienced. Originally emerging as Coinbase’s first and only official IP licensee, purrLabs has become the leading architect of IP Capital Markets, by building new models for tokenization and participation, turning fan-favorite properties into accessible, integrated physical and digital experiences.



But purrLabs’ vision extends further — merging physical products, digital content, and tokenized rewards into a unified engine for world-building and brand equity. Through smart toys, smart collectibles, other product verticals, interactive content, and community-driven digital experiences, purrLabs enables IP to grow not only through financial mechanisms but through culture-making. Fans encounter IP in real life, online, and onchain — creating a feedback loop that strengthens brand awareness, loyalty, and long-term value.



At the center of purrLabs’ ecosystem is Mr. Miggles — the creator’s cat, cultural mascot, and breakout icon demonstrating how IP can evolve from character to community to capital market. Through purrLabs, Mr. Miggles and other emerging IPs are becoming playful, rewarding, and meaningful parts of everyday digital life. As part of IP licensing agreement with Coinbase, purrLabs has started a Miggles Creator Fund, which will be leveraging the flywheel mechanics engrained in the ICM model to empower creators onchain.



“Whether you’re a global brand, an independent creator, or an emerging character, our full product suite gives you instant access to activation, distribution, and tokenization infrastructure, said Kousuke Tominaga, Chief Executive Officer of purrLabs, Inc. “Most IP takes years to get off the ground — we’re helping creators do it before their coffee cools. District is the perfect partner to bring that capability to the masses — turning bold ideas into fully onchain ecosystems at internet speed. We’re not just imagining IP Capital Markets — we’re building the rails that make them usable, valuable, and inevitable.”



The partnership will bring together joint educational programs, launchpad support for early-stage IP, access to turn-key services, product lines, brand building, technical collaboration, and community initiatives that help grow IP Capital Markets across Base and the broader ICM ecosystem. With the partnership, purrLabs also teams up with The Agency — an exclusive decentralized creative and venture development firm for District, built to help creators, communities and projects actually ship and scale onchain.



By pairing culture-building with strong financial, network, utility, and blockchain infrastructure, purrLabs and District aim to future-proof emerging brands and give creators the tools to expand their IP in ways that weren’t possible before. This partnership marks a turning point for IPs, brands, and creators: a future where adapting to new audiences and unlocking sustainable, creator-owned financial flywheels is not optional — it’s the new standard.



About purrLabs, Inc.



purrLabs.io is a pioneering IP house reshaping how the world experiences intellectual property. As Coinbase’s first official licensee and the company driving IP Capital Markets, purrLabs builds the infrastructure for tokenizing and activating fan-favorite IP. From its flagship character Mr. Miggles to emerging digital universes, purrLabs brings playful, rewarding, and meaningful IP experiences to life.



About District.xyz



District.xyz is the leading ICM (Internet Capital Markets) launchpad on Base, backed by a16z, Alliance, and Initialized Capital, designed to help builders take projects from idea to launch to growth. From ICM to DAOs, memes, and AI agents, District provides the tools, funding, and infrastructure for builders to create and scale the next generation of internet-native economies.



For media inquiries, please contact:



media[@]purrlabs.io



Website: www.purrLabs.io



X: https://x.com/purrLabs



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release

