Central Bancompany, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Bancompany, Inc. (“Central Bancompany”), the bank holding company for The Central Trust Bank, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 17,778,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $21.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on November 20, 2025 on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “CBC.” The closing of the offering is expected to occur on November 21, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

In addition, Central Bancompany has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,666,700 shares of its Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., A Stifel Company, are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Piper Sandler & Co. and Stephens Inc. are acting as joint bookrunners.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (including a preliminary prospectus) relating to these securities became effective on November 19, 2025.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering has been made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd floor, New York, New York 10014; or Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., Attention: Capital Markets, by telephone at (800) 966-1559 or by email at USCapitalMarkets@kbw.com . Investors may also view the registration statement, preliminary prospectus and, when available, the final prospectus on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

About Central Bancompany, Inc.

Central Bancompany, Inc. is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri. Its banking subsidiary, The Central Trust Bank, has been serving businesses and customers since 1902. The bank is built on a strong foundation of people, community service, and technology. As of September 30, 2025, The Central Trust Bank is a $19.2 billion Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers and a Federal Reserve state member bank, with more than 156 locations in 79 communities serving consumers and businesses in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Florida. Divisions of The Central Trust Bank include Central Trust Company and Central Investment Advisors.

Company Contact:

Charlie Martin

Corporate Development Officer

Central Bancompany, Inc.

charlie.martin@centralbank.net

(314) 686-7007

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to the operations and business of Central Bancompany, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of Central Bancompany, including descriptions of its business strategy. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology and expressions. The results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results, events, or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and Central Bancompany does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.