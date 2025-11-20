Scientific Industries Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results And Launch of VIVID’s New AI-Powered Feature

TORBAL DIVISION SALES UP 15% YTD

LAUNCH OF VIVID’S FIRST AI-POWERED FEATURE

SECOND GENERATION VIVID-ONE LAUNCH SCHEDULED FOR Q1 CY26

Investor Call to be held Thursday, November 20th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

BOHEMIA, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCQB: SCND), a leading developer of digitally simplified bioprocessing solutions and vision-based pill counters, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and announced the launch of a new AI-enabled feature for its VIVID WORKSTATION.

Business Highlights:

Launched an innovative prescription label documentation and verification feature for the VIVID WORKSTATION, harnessing AI technology

Achieved a 27% year-over-year sales increase for VIVID products

Torbal Division sales up 15% year-over-year

DOTS MPS Platform augmented with single use nanoparticles for baffled flasks.





2025 Third Quarter Financial Overview:

Net revenues totaled $1.4 million versus $1.3 million in the prior year period Genie Division sold on August 7, 2025

Gross profit was $0.6 million, compared to $0.7 million in the prior year period

Gross margin was 45.5%, compared to 51.0% in the prior year period

Cash, cash equivalents and investments were $8.3 million as of September 30, 2025





Management Discussion

Helena Santos, Chief Executive Officer of Scientific Industries, stated: “The divestiture of our Genie brand portfolio has sharpened our focus on our high-growth segments, including our pill counting business. With the introduction of AI-driven capabilities in the VIVID WORKSTATION, we are redefining innovation in pharmacy automation. This upgrade not only strengthens compliance and accountability but also delivers significant cost efficiencies for our customers. Our unwavering commitment to continuous improvement—across hardware, firmware, and software—ensures that VIVID pill counters remain at the forefront of automated pill counting solutions.”

“Our relentless focus on innovation – spanning hardware, firmware, and software—keeps VIVID pill counters at the forefront of automated pill counting solutions. This commitment not only drives future revenues, but also builds a powerful and enduring platform of value for our customers,” concluded Ms. Santos.

John Moore, Chairman said, “Scientific Bioprocessing continues to innovate with the introduction of the world’s first dissolved oxygen sensor designed for baffled flasks. Nine out of ten pilot testers were surprised to discover that their cultures were severely oxygen-limited, meaning they were not producing their Gene of Interest (GOI) as expected. These insights have led to major new customer wins, seamless workflow integrations, and repeat orders. Breakthrough findings like these—helping scientists improve the reproducibility of their experiments—are emerging with each new component added to the DOTS platform. Customers are already looking forward to the pilot results of our new pH sensor, expected in the first quarter of 2026. In the meantime, customer budgets have been affected by tariffs and reduced government funding for scientific research. We have subsequently experienced delays in customer purchases. Despite these challenges, we remain optimistic about the fourth quarter and 2026 and are excited about the future.”

2025 Third Quarter and Nine-Month Financial Review

Net revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2025, increased $69,600, or 52.2% to $1,404,000 from $1,334,400 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to an increase in revenues from the Torbal Division of the Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Operations. Driven by growing demand for VIVID products. Bioprocessing Systems Operations revenues reflected a $141,700 decrease for the quarter due to overall softness in the market and requirements for products not yet available by the Company.

Net revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, decreased $87,500, or (2.5%) to $3,427,100 from $3,514,600 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to decreased Bioprocessing Systems Operations revenues, reflecting an overall softness in the market. The decrease was partially offset by increased revenues from the Torbal Division, with total revenues increased $356,700, or 15% to $2,737,300 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $2,380,600 in the prior year period.

The gross profit margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 was 45.5% and 39.8%, compared to 51.0% and 44.1%, respectively, for the prior year periods, primarily due to the sale of the Genie Division on August 7, 2025. Additionally, increases in material costs due to tariffs for Torbal OEM products, and lower gross margins for Bioprocessing products due to fixed costs on lower sales.

Operating expenses decreased $84,800 and $439,600, to $2,160,900 and $6,797,700, respectively in the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025, compared to $2,245,700 and $7,237,300, respectively in the same period in 2024, primarily as a result of decreased expenses resulting from reduced costs by the Bioprocessing Systems Operations.

The Company reflected Total Other Income, Net of $5,526,900 and $5,582,300 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively compared to $78,500 and $169,000, respectively, due to a gain on sale of $5,263,400 from the Genie Division sale on August 7, 2025 to Ohaus Corporation’s affiliate, Troemner, LLC.

As a result, the Company posted net income of $3,994,400, and $692,200 or $0.34 and $0.06 earnings per share for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2025, respectively, compared to net losses of $1,180,100 and $4,515,400 or $(0.11) and $(0.43) loss per share for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2024, respectively.

Conference Call Details

Scientific Industries will conduct a conference call to discuss financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. ET. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 481-2706 or (412) 317-0662 (international). A webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page at https://www.scientificindustries.com/investor-relations/ or at https://app.webinar.net/85AGrAdVN1d.

A replay of the call will be available through November 27, 2025, at (855) 669-9658 or (412) 317-0088 (international), replay access code: 4098504, or for 30 days at https://www.scientificindustries.com/investor-relations/.

About Scientific Industries, Inc.

Scientific Industries (OTCQB: SCND) designs, manufactures, and markets bioprocessing systems under the product name DOTS, and vision-based pill counters under the VIVID brand in addition to weighing instruments. Scientific Industries’ products are generally used in laboratories of universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and pharmacies. To learn more visit www.scientificbio.com, www.torbalscales.com, and www.pillcounters.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that relate to future events, performance or financial results of the Company are forward-looking statements which involve uncertainties that could cause actual events, performance or results to materially differ. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. Accordingly, any forward-looking statement should be read in conjunction with the additional information about risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports, including our annual report on Form 10-K.

Company Contact: Helena R. Santos or: CEO and President Joe Dorame Phone: 631-567-4700 Lytham Partners, LLC hsantos@scientificindustries.com Phone: (602)889-9700 info@scientificindustries.com SCND@lythampartners.com



---FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW—

SCIENTIFIC INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 30-Sep-25 31-Dec-24 ASSETS (Unaudited ) Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 1,162,600 $ 587,900 Investment Securities 7,131,100 1,985,000 Other Current Assets 3,595,000 5,714,800 Intangibles Assets and Goodwill 564,600 861,300 Other Long Term Assets 2,104,100 2,411,800 Total Assets $ 14,557,400 $ 11,560,800 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities $ 1,553,500 $ 1,747,000 Long-Term Liabilities 542,200 694,400 Shareholders' Equity 12,461,700 9,119,400 Total Shareholders' Equity & Liabilities $ 14,557,400 $ 11,560,800



