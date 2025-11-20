National Fire Sprinkler Association Applauds Advocacy Organizations for Engagement on Recent San Francisco Challenges to Fire Sprinkler Requirements

Linthicum Heights, MD, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Fire Sprinkler Association (NFSA) applauds national fire safety advocates that are weighing in on recent challenges to fire- and life-safety code requirements in San Francisco, California. The advocates underscore that several recent media reports have circulated misleading and inaccurate claims about the cost of retrofitting high-rise apartment buildings with fire sprinklers.

“As an organization that deals regularly with firefighter Line of Duty Deaths (LODD), we understand better than most the dangers of non-sprinklered buildings for our nation’s fire service,” explains National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) CEO Chief Victor Stagnaro. “When we saw the news coverage on this potential pushback for retrofits, we knew we needed to engage. This is about both firefighter and occupant safety, and we stand with the fire department in support of this retrofit requirement. The fire department is the expert in life safety; our hope is that San Francisco will listen to their fire service leadership and maintain this requirement.”

While we wish opposition to critical life-safety initiatives was a thing of the past, it unfortunately has a very loud voice in this country today. The NFSA recognizes the many fire events that claim firefighter and civilian lives every year, and the toll each takes on people, pets, communities, and the Nation’s Fire Service. We will continue to promote the cause of fire safety, and act as advocates for the proven life- and property-saving benefits of fire sprinklers.

“We are grateful for the NFFF and Common Voices (an advocates coalition of people directly impacted by fire) for engaging to rebut recent media coverage that has misinformation regarding the cost of fire sprinklers,” stated Shane Ray, NFSA President. “These groups understand the impact that a lack of fire sprinklers has on firefighters and the occupants of these high-risk occupancies. The cost estimates that have been reported by the media are highly inaccurate. Our contractor members and Local Sprinkler Fitters 483 have extensive experience with retrofitting, and we can assist with the facts that prove affordability and the accommodation of residents.”

NFSA will continue to partner with advocate groups and fire service organizations to prevent future tragedies and ensure a fire-safe America. We hope all involved in this important public policy debate will work together with all stakeholders to do what is right for San Francisco’s high-rise residents and its fire service.

About the National Fire Sprinkler Association (NFSA): NFSA was founded in 1905 and wants to create a more fire safe world and works to heighten the awareness of the importance of fire sprinkler systems from homes to high-rise and all occupancies in between. The Association is an inclusive organization made up of dedicated and committed members of a progressive life-saving industry. This industry manufactures, designs, supplies, installs, inspects, and services the world’s most effective system in saving lives and property from uncontrolled structural fires.

For more information about fire sprinklers, how they work and access to additional resources and information, visit www.nfsa.org for the latest material, statistics and a dedicated team of fire safety advocates ready to serve all stakeholders in order to fulfill the vision of a safer world. Key resources available at NFSA include: https://nfsa.org/2020/02/14/i-dont-get-it/ , https://nfsa.org/2020/06/16/fire-sprinkler-retrofit-in-high-rise-buildings/ , and https://nfsa.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/2021.10-Retrofit-Guide-4th-Ed.pdf .

About Common Voices: Common Voices (www.fireadvocates.org) is an advocates' coalition of members who all have been directly affected by fire. By bringing their voices together, they hope to educate others regarding fire and its devastating impact. Their mission is to create a fire-safe America by sharing their stories, creating resources that educate and sharing fire statistics.

About the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation: For more details about the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation's Life Safety Initiatives, please visit www.firehero.org . NFFF was created by Congress to lead a nationwide effort to remember America's fallen firefighters. Since 1992, the tax-exempt, non-profit Foundation has developed and expanded programs to honor our fallen fire heroes and assist their families and coworkers.