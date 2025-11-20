Jostens Reveals the University of Florida’s 2025 Men’s Basketball National Championship Ring

Minneapolis, MN, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of custom-crafted championship jewelry, has designed the National Championship Ring for the University of Florida’s men’s basketball team. Players, coaches and staff members received their rings in a private presentation on Wednesday evening.

“We are beyond excited and truly honored to be part of this historic moment for the Florida Men's Basketball team,” said Chris Poitras, SVP & GM of Jostens Professional & College Sports Division. “Crafting their national championship rings is not only a privilege, but a chance to celebrate the hard work, dedication and triumph that these athletes and coaches have put in to reach the pinnacle of their sport. These rings will serve as a lasting symbol of their incredible achievement and the pride of Florida basketball. We are proud to deliver a piece of history that they'll cherish forever.”

The Gators’ 2025 National Championship Ring celebrates their hard-fought title and historic season with exquisite hand-set stones and expert storytelling through an abundance of meaningful design details.

The ring top immediately commands attention, featuring a stone-flooded basketball with raised seams and Florida's "NATIONAL CHAMPIONS" title spelled out in brilliant stones. The coveted NCAA trophy shines at the center of the ring, adorned with 12 stones in a powerful tribute to the 12-point deficit the Gators overcame to secure their victory. Florida’s script Gators logo lies atop the NCAA trophy, adorned in sparkling stones.

The story of the Gators’ winning season continues when the ring top opens to reveal the team’s home court, Stephen C. O’Connell Center Arena, and the NCAA Tournament games and scores from their road to the National Championship. Florida’s retro Gators logo shines above the detailed depiction of their home court, in striking contrast. Thirty-six stones line the interior of the ring top in the shape of the Gators' arena, commemorating the 36 season wins that tied the program record. Additionally, six orange stones celebrate the Gators’ six Final Four appearances in program history, and three blue stones represent Florida’s three national titles.

The left side of the ring proudly displays each player, coach or staff member’s name. Florida's official 2025 national championship logo is also showcased, and three white stones are set in the top of the national championship logo as a nod to the three titles in program history. Notably illustrated around the championship logo is the final score of the national championship game — 65-63.

The right side of the ring features the team’s championship year, 2025, and their SEC tournament title. There are five stones along the base of the SEC trophy to symbolize the five conference championships won by Florida. The team’s SEC Tournament Championship score, 86-77, is highlighted near the top of the trophy. Their 2024-2025 season record, 36-4, rests below the trophy. Both custom-crafted panels feature a gator skin background pattern, evoking the fierce spirit of the Florida Gators.

The season motto, "WE ALL CAN GO," is etched in blue on the inside of the ring, a reminder of the collective mindset that drove their success. As a final touch of personalization, each player’s number is decorated with shimmering stones on the band of the ring.

In addition to the National Championship Ring, players and staff members received the Official National Championship Ring from the NCAA. Both intricately designed rings were custom crafted by Jostens experts.

ABOUT JOSTENS

Jostens, a trusted partner within the academic and achievement space, provides products and services that help its customers celebrate meaningful milestones. The company's product assortment includes yearbooks, publications, custom-crafted jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12, collegiate and professional sports markets. Jostens was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. Visit jostens.com for more information.

