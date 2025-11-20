Investment company AB Tewox secures €78 million financing for its Polish retail park portfolio

Vilnius, Lithuania, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (pbb) has underwritten an investment facility of €78 million to the companies managed by AB Tewox. The loan is used for the refinancing of 6 retail parks and the acquisition of two brand new retail parks located in several locations in Poland. pbb acted as arranger and sole lender under the facility.

The portfolio consists of eight assets located in Wroclaw, Glowno, Kalisz, Swidnica, Pulawy, Przemysl and 2 projects currently under acquisition in Poland. All properties are predominantly newly built retail parks in very good, established retail locations with direct access to main roads and close to residential neighborhoods. The portfolio comprises a GLA of 64,000 sqm in total.

