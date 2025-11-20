MTI Ushers in the Era of Automated Trading with the Optivest System

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Against the backdrop of artificial intelligence rapidly reshaping the global financial system, an innovation from Wall Street is capturing industry attention. The Meridian Trading Institute (MTI), founded by Professor William R. Carter, a seasoned Wall Street trading systems expert, has announced the global launch of its self-developed Optivest Intelligent Investment System.

This release signifies not just another leap in trading technology, but the formation of a new investment paradigm, one where systems think, algorithms execute, and structured logic replaces emotional decision-making. MTI is thereby propelling global investment methodologies from "experience-based judgment" to "intelligent collaboration."

From Wall Street Experience to a Cognitive Revolution: Professor William R. Carter's Blueprint for Systematic Investment

Professor William R. Carter, with over 30 years of Wall Street experience, has previously served as a Senior Strategy Advisor for renowned investment banks. A specialist in behavioral finance and cognitive psychology, the "Structured Probability Trading" model he led in developing has been adopted by multiple hedge funds.

During the 2008 financial crisis, Carter's team achieved an annual drawdown control of -3.8% using this model, while the S&P 500 index fell -38% that year. This outcome served as the first successful real-world validation of cognitive modeling and laid the core foundation for his subsequent philosophy of systematic investment.

In 2021, Carter established the Meridian Trading Institute (MTI) in California, USA. With the Optivest intelligent system as its technological core, MTI deeply integrates AI, behavioral finance, and automated execution. In just three years, MTI has expanded to over 18,000 registered traders across 57 countries. System backtesting and live trading data show:

Average Strategy Win Rate: 89.4%

Maximum Drawdown: Controlled within 5.7%

Global Multi-Market Strategy Adaptation Rate: Over 92%

These results far exceed the industry averages for comparable algorithmic trading systems.

Speaking on the core philosophy of Optivest, Professor Carter stated:

"The markets are always full of noise, but a system can keep traders clear-headed amid the chaos. Our goal is not to predict the market, but to harness uncertainty with structure and logic."

Optivest: The Intelligent System That Lets Strategies Execute Themselves

Optivest is a fully automated, end-to-end system covering

Data → Strategy → Execution → Risk Control

Designed to automatically implement and continuously optimize investment logic. The system is currently operational across equities, options, bonds, crypto assets, and commodity markets, processing over 50 million market data points and 12,000 strategy execution records daily, with millisecond-level latency control.

Core system capabilities include:

Automated Data & Insight: Extracts real-time signals daily from 20+ data sources, automatically identifying market structure and liquidity shifts.

Extracts real-time signals daily from 20+ data sources, automatically identifying market structure and liquidity shifts. Automated Strategy & Portfolio Management: Supports multi-objective parameter optimization and rebalancing, improving return stability by an average of 18% during high-volatility periods.

Supports multi-objective parameter optimization and rebalancing, improving return stability by an average of 18% during high-volatility periods. Automated Execution: Features multi-market intelligent routing and slippage control, compressing execution deviation to 0.09%.

Features multi-market intelligent routing and slippage control, compressing execution deviation to 0.09%. Automated Risk Control & Compliance: Includes position thresholds, volatility gates, and real-time circuit breakers, ensuring the system experiences no major risk events annually.

The advent of Optivest means traders can let strategies "think for themselves, execute themselves, and calibrate themselves." It not only changes investment efficiency but also reshapes the logical structure of trading: from humans watching markets, to systems watching logic.

From Humans Managing Systems to Systems Managing Humans

Traditional investment relies on subjective judgment, whereas research shows that 82% of investors' erroneous decisions stem from emotional bias. Optivest's design logic fundamentally reverses this structure, using the rational calculations of machines to offset irrational human behavior.

The system's built-in "Discipline Index" model can detect a trader's tendency for emotional operations in real-time and automatically restrict high-frequency orders or enforce a cooling-off period once thresholds are triggered. Over the past 12 months, among the 600 traders participating in the system's beta test, average returns increased by 27%, and decision delay rates decreased by 42%.

This result proves that systematic execution is no longer just about efficiency gains; it is a financial revolution in behavioral optimization.

Building a Global Automated Investment Ecosystem

Optivest has established data nodes in the US, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Dubai, collaborating with multiple funds and family offices to deploy institutional versions of the system. As of October 2025, its algorithm modules have completed 13 million backtests and 2.2 million live execution verification, achieving an average system stability rate of 99.97%.

The next phase for Optivest will introduce blockchain verification and cross-asset synchronous strategy mechanisms, further enhancing transparency and global market adaptability. Professor Carter revealed that the team is in talks with several European exchanges regarding API integration plans, aiming to achieve cross-continental liquidity synergy by 2026.

He stated:

"Future trading will not be about people staring at screens, but about systems executing logic in the background. The real competitive edge lies in who can make their system run more steadily and more intelligently."

About Meridian Trading Institute

Meridian Trading Institute (MTI) was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, USA. MTI is dedicated to integrating artificial intelligence with cognitive finance to create a new generation of automated investment systems and structured trading frameworks. The institute's Optivest system has become the core execution engine for both institutional and individual investors, helping users achieve stable, rational, and systematic growth in highly volatile global markets.

Institute Website: www.meridiantradinginstitute.com

Media Contact:

Company Name: MeridianTrading Institute

Website: https://www.meridiantradinginstitute.com/

Email: meridiantradinginstitute@gmail.com

