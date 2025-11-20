Notification on the transactions concluded by manager in issuer's securities

Artea Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address of the head office Tilžės str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.

Tesonet Global, a holding company within the Tesonet group and one of the major shareholders of AB Artea Bank, has increased its shareholding from 6.14% to 7.05% through transactions valued at EUR 5.16 million on the Nasdaq Baltic Exchange.

Artea bankas AB has received the notification of the person, closely associated with the manager, on transactions in securities issued by the bank (attached).

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Chief Financial Officer

tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt, +370 610 44447

