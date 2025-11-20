AirX Among top 3% of operators worldwide with ARGUS platinum safety rating

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirX has once again been awarded the ARGUS Platinum Rating, one of the most respected global benchmarks for aviation safety. This recognition places AirX among an elite group, only 25 operators out of nearly 200 in Europe, and just 3% of charter operators worldwide, hold this accreditation.

For clients, brokers, and partners, this means peace of mind: AirX meets the very highest standards of safety and operational excellence in private aviation. The rigorous certification process involves an in-depth audit of every aspect of operations, from flight and maintenance procedures to the strength of its safety management systems. Few operators successfully meet these demanding requirements.

“Safety and operational excellence are at the heart of everything we do at AirX. To be consistently recognised in the top tier of global operators since 2017 reflects the dedication of our people and the trust our clients place in us,” said Pamela Borg, Head of Safety & Compliance Monitoring at AirX.

AirX is one of only a handful of operators worldwide that have simultaneously maintained both the ARGUS Platinum Rating and IS-BAO certification for over seven years , a combination that underscores its position as a leader in aviation safety.

About AirX

Founded in 2011, AirX has grown into one of Europe’s largest private jet operators, with a fleet of 20 heavy jets and VIP airliners, including one of the world’s largest private charter aircraft. With award-winning safety standards, bespoke cabin refurbishments, and a team committed to excellence, AirX delivers exceptional journeys for those who expect more.

ABOUT ARGUS International

ARGUS International, Inc, an SGS Company, founded in 1995, is the worldwide leader in specialized aviation audit services, regulatory support services, Safety Management System (SMS) software, and aviation tracking data. With a suite of solutions designed for servicing the Commercial Aviation, Business Aviation, and Rotorcraft Aviation sectors, globally, ARGUS ensures companies have the right tools to support their operational and business decision making.

Media Contact – Jack Roberts – Jack.Roberts@airx.aero - 07350411267

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6dbfe93f-9e36-477d-9ea4-687964c28892