Rocket Lab to Launch Second Mission in 48 Hours

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced the launch of its next Electron mission is scheduled to take place from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand – less than 48 hours after the successful launch of an earlier mission from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 2 in Virginia.

The mission, named ‘Follow My Speed’, is scheduled for liftoff during a launch window that opens on November 20, 2025 from 12:15 UTC to deploy a single satellite for a confidential commercial customer. The launch window opens just 48 hours after Rocket Lab successfully completed its latest HASTE mission and 75th launch to date. With that mission Rocket Lab bested its previous annual launch record of 16 missions. This next launch will take the Company to a record 18 launches in one year.

The rapid turnaround in launches from Rocket Lab’s launch sites in different hemispheres will once again demonstrate the Company’s rapid and responsive space capabilities. The mission is expected to become the third time Rocket Lab will execute back-to-back launches within 48 hours over the past 12 months.

‘Follow My Speed’ mission information: https://www.rocketlabusa.com/missions/next-mission

‘Follow My Speed’ launch window opens:

12:15 UTC, November 20 th

1:15 am NZDT, November 21 st

7:15 am Eastern, November 20 th

4:15 am Pacific, November 20th





About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab's Electron rocket is the world's most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions.

