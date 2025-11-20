Epilepsy Therapeutics Analysis Report 2025: A Global $15.81 Billion Market in 2030, Driven by Advancements in Drug Development, Prevalence, Rising Awareness, Access in Developed and Emerging Markets

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epilepsy Therapeutics Market With Impact Analysis of US Tariffs (2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Epilepsy Therapeutics market showcased growth at a CAGR of 3.97% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 11.48 billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 15.81 billion in 2030.



The epilepsy therapeutics market is projected to experience sustained growth over the coming years, driven by increasing epilepsy prevalence, rising awareness, advancements in drug development, and greater access to healthcare across both developed and emerging markets.



Increasing diagnosis rates, greater awareness, and improved access to healthcare are contributing to rising epilepsy prevalence worldwide. Aging populations and the higher incidence of epilepsy in both the very young and elderly are further driving demand for effective therapeutics.



The global burden of epilepsy, affecting over 50 million people, continues to drive demand. Regions with increasing awareness and healthcare access, such as Latin America, are particularly contributing to growth as epilepsy is highly prevalent, especially in children.



High demand for paediatric epilepsy care has been observed due to rising incidence rates and population growth. There is a focus on making Anti-Epileptic Drugs more accessible in this region as awareness and diagnosis rates improve.



Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of Epilepsy Therapeutics Market

Company Profiles

Novartis

Pfizer

GSK plc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Abbott Laboratories

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Neurelis, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Innovation in Drug Formulation

2.2 Telemedicine and Digital Health



3. Epilepsy Therapeutics Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Epilepsy Therapeutics Market

3.2 Global Prevalence of Infectious Disease, 2019

3.3 Global Incidence of Infectious Disease, 2019

3.4 Major Epilepsy Drugs in Pipeline, 2024

3.5 Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market: Dashboard

3.6 Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7 Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market: Market Value Assessment

3.8 Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market Segmentation: By Generation

3.8.1 Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market, By Generation Overview

3.8.2 Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market Attractiveness Index, By Generation

3.8.3 Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market Size, By First Generation, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.4 Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market Size, By Second Generation, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.5 Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market Size, By Third Generation, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9 Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market Segmentation: By Route of Administration

3.9.1 Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market, By Route of Administration Overview

3.9.2 Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market Attractiveness Index, By Route of Administration

3.9.3 Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market Size, By Oral, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9.4 Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market Size, By Intravenous, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.10 Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market Segmentation: By Type

3.10.1 Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market, By Type Overview

3.10.2 Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market Attractiveness Index, By Type

3.10.3 Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market Size, By Branded, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.10.4 Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market Size, By Generics, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)



4. Epilepsy Therapeutics Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

