Industrial Sugar Market Size Worth USD 71.17 Billion by 2034 | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial sugar market size stood at USD 44.32 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 46.47 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 71.17 billion by 2034, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research. The market has been growing due to rising consumption of processed foods, bakery products, and ready-to-eat solutions along with expanding demand from pharmaceuticals and biofuel manufacturers.

The market has been growing lately due to higher consumption of processed and convenient food options, along with increased demand for bakery and sweet products, further fueling growth.

Key Highlights of the Industrial Sugar Market

By region, Asia Pacific dominated the global industrial sugar market with a revenue share of 42% in 2024, while Africa and the Middle East are expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. North America is also expected to experience notable growth during this time.

By type, the white sugar (refined) segment held the largest market share of 53% in 2024, while the liquid sugar/syrup segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By source, the sugarcane segment led the market with a revenue share of 78% in 2024, while the sugar beet segment is expected to grow at a strong CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By application, the food and beverage segment held the largest market share of 61% in 2024, while the biofuel (ethanol production) segment is projected to grow steadily between 2025 and 2034.

Industrial sugar continues to play a foundational role across food, beverage, and energy ecosystems,” said Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB. “Growing consumption of bakery and convenience foods, combined with government-backed ethanol programs and precision-tech adoption in farming and refining, is reshaping both demand patterns and supply capabilities globally.

Higher Demand in Different Domains Is Helpful for the Growth of the Industrial Sugar Industry

The industrial sugar market is observed to grow due to factors such as rising population, urbanization, and growing disposable income. The market involves the manufacturing and distribution of products across various domains, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others. The growing demand for industrial sugar due to factors such as the growing needs of the growing population and rising disposable income, leading to a change in lifestyle of consumers, is another major factor for the growth of the market. Higher demand for bioethanol production and for the pharmaceutical industry's use of industrial sugar is another major factor driving market growth.

New Trends of the Industrial Sugar Market

Higher demand for sustainable and traceable sources of industrial sugar is one of the major factors for the growth of the market.

Improving technology, such as automation and robotics, is helping to enhance the quality and quantity of sugar yields, which is further helpful for the growth of the market.

Use of industrial sugar apart from the food and beverage sector, such as for manufacturing of ethanol and other green chemical production to lower the carbon footprint, is another major factor for the growth of the market.

Higher demand for processed, convenient, ready-to-eat, and bakery and confectionery options is another major factor for the market’s growth.

Impact of AI in the Industrial Sugar Market

Artificial intelligence is impacting the industrial sugar market by improving production efficiency, quality control, and supply chain management. In processing, AI-driven predictive analytics optimize milling, crystallization, and refining conditions by monitoring temperature, pressure, and impurity levels in real time. This helps mills maximize sugar yield, reduce energy consumption, and maintain consistent product quality. Computer vision systems are increasingly used to inspect sugarcane, beet inputs, and final sugar crystals, detecting contaminants, color variations, or moisture inconsistencies far more accurately than manual inspection.

AI also enhances agricultural productivity in sugarcane and beet farming through precision agriculture tools that analyze soil data, weather patterns, and crop health indicators. These insights help farmers optimize irrigation, fertilizer use, and harvesting schedules, reducing costs and improving raw material quality. In supply chain management, AI supports demand forecasting, inventory optimization, and logistics planning, ensuring timely delivery to food and beverage manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, and industrial users.

Recent Developments in the Industrial Sugar Market

In December 2024, Mr Nitin Gadhkari suggested that the sugar industry step into multiple avenues for diversification involving ethanol-diesel blending and green hydrogen production. (Source- https://www.business-standard.com)

In October 2025, Beanery Foods, a Hyderabad-based startup, launched lactose-free, no-refined-sugar, clean-label milkshakes under the brand name ‘Zumi’. The milkshakes are perfect for lactose intolerants, people with digestive issues, and the growing health-conscious crowd. (Source- https://www.livemint.com)

Product Survey of the Industrial Sugar Market

Product Category Description / Function Common Forms / Variants Key Applications / End-Use Sectors Representative Producers / Brands White Refined Sugar Highly purified sucrose used widely across food and beverage industries for sweetness, texture, and stability. Fine granulated, coarse granulated, powdered sugar Bakery, beverages, confectionery, dairy Südzucker AG, Nordzucker, Tereos, American Sugar Refining Brown Sugar (Natural & Refined) Sugar with molasses content added or retained; offers richer flavor and moisture. Light brown, dark brown, muscovado Bakery, sauces, cereals, snacks Tate & Lyle, Imperial Sugar, Mitr Phol Group Liquid Sugar Dissolved sugar solution used for consistent sweetness in manufacturing. Liquid sucrose, clarified liquid sugar Beverages, syrups, dairy, RTD drinks Cargill, Domino Sugar, PureCircle industrial suppliers Invert Sugar Mixture of glucose and fructose produced by sucrose hydrolysis for enhanced sweetness and solubility. Liquid invert, high-fructose invert blends Confectionery, bakery, ice cream, beverages Tereos, Südzucker, British Sugar Industrial High-Fructose Syrups (Corn-Based) Sweet syrups with varying fructose levels offering high sweetness intensity. HFCS-42, HFCS-55 Soft drinks, juices, sauces Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, Ingredion Raw Cane Sugar Minimally processed sugar retaining a portion of molasses; used as a bulk industrial ingredient. Raw crystals, plantation white sugar Large-scale food processors, refining inputs Raízen, Cosan, Wilmar International Organic Sugar Produced under organic farming guidelines with non-chemical processing. Organic raw sugar, organic golden granulated Clean-label foods, baby food, beverages Wholesome Sweeteners, Native Organics, Tereos Organic Demerara & Turbinado Sugar Specialty coarse-crystal sugars with mild molasses flavor. Turbinado crystals, demerara crystals Premium bakery, gourmet foods, beverages Florida Crystals, Billington’s Molasses (Food-Grade) Viscous syrup byproduct of sugar refining used for flavor, fermentation, and coloring. Cane molasses, beet molasses Baking, rum production, animal feed Bunge, Crosby Molasses, Südzucker Industrial Glucose & Fructose Powders Dry sweeteners derived from starch hydrolysis for controlled sweetness and functionality. Dextrose monohydrate, fructose crystalline Confectionery, bakery mixes, beverages Roquette, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle Specialty Functional Sugars Value-added sugars offering texturizing, humectant or low-cariogenic properties. Isomalt, trehalose, tagatose Confectionery, health foods, and pharmaceutical BENEO, Cargill, Ingredion



Trade Analysis of the Industrial Sugar Market

Import & Export Statistics

Leading Exporters and Their Roles

Brazil is the dominant exporter and the world’s largest producer, supplying a very large share of raw sugar and refined product; USDA statistics list Brazil as the top producing country with roughly 43.7 million tonnes of sugar production in recent years.

Other major suppliers include Thailand and India, and the OECD-FAO Outlook projects that these four producers will continue to account for a dominant share of raw and white sugar exports through the coming decade.

Major Importers and Demand Patterns

Large net importers are typically refining and food-processing hubs that lack sufficient local cane or beet output; trade flows place large refined sugar and industrial sugar demand in markets across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, while the United States, European Union, and East Asia remain major importers of specialized grades required by food and beverage processors. FAO and ISO data show import dependency varies by product grade and season.

Recent Dynamics That Shaped Trade In 2023–2025

Supply shifts and weather impacts have driven year-to-year trade variation: for example, USDA reporting noted production adjustments in Brazil and raised global export estimates for 2024/25, while India’s domestic production variability has influenced export availability and policy decisions in recent seasons. These dynamics have compressed and released exportable supplies, affecting bilateral flows and short-term prices.

Product Forms, Logistics, And Pricing Signals

Industrial sugar commonly trades as raw bulk (for refining), refined white sugar in bulk, and specialized industrial grades in packaged form for food and chemical uses. Logistic cost matters because many exporters ship in large bulk vessels or containers, depending on distance and port infrastructure; ocean freight and refinery margins, therefore, materially influence which suppliers serve particular regions. ISO and FAO detail the proportion of cane versus beet sources and the transport implications for trade routing.

Policy, Tariffs, And Trade Barriers Affecting Access

Export quotas, domestic support measures, and sanitary or quality regulations can constrain exports or raise entry costs for buyers; for example, export policy changes in major producers directly affect global availability and trade flows to dependent importers. Trade policy risk remains a principal factor for commercial planning in the sugar supply chain. OECD-FAO and national reports document how concentrated export supply can create volatility when policy or weather events occur.

Industrial Sugar Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of the Industrial Sugar Market?

Higher demand for bakery and confectionery, sweets, and processed and convenience food is one of the major factors driving market growth. Higher demand for industrial sugar, beyond the food and beverage segment, such as for the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, bio-products, and personal care products, is another major factor driving the market’s growth. The development of new applications and technological advancements further fuels the market's growth. Government schemes and other forms of support also help expand the industrial sugar industry.

Challenge

Sugar Alternatives Are Damaging the Growth of the Industrial Sugar Sector

Consumer awareness of the side effects of excessive consumption of refined sugar is one of the major constraints on market growth. Excess consumption of sugar may result in multiple health issues, such as diabetes, obesity, heart problems, and respiratory issues as well. Hence, the availability of their alternatives, such as honey, agave, monk fruit sugar, and stevia, is the biggest competitor to the market, and it also restricts the market’s growth.

Opportunity

The Growing Food and Beverage Industry Is Helpful for the Market’s Growth

The growing food and beverage industry, driven by demand for convenient, processed, bakery, confectionery, and other types of food options, is one of the major opportunities for market growth. A growing population, leading to higher demand for sugar to meet regular needs, is another opportunity for new entrants to excel in the market.

Industrial Sugar Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Dominated the Industrial Sugar Market in 2024

Asia Pacific dominated the industrial sugar market in 2024 due to higher demand across sectors such as food and beverage, personal care products, biofuels, and pharmaceuticals. Technological advancements and government schemes also help fuel the market's growth in the region. Countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea have a major impact on the market's growth in the region due to rising yields of sugarcane and sugar beet, along with growing demand for convenient, processed, bakery, and confectionery products.

The Middle East and Africa Are Observed to Be the Fastest-Growing Regions in the Foreseeable Period

The Middle East and Africa are expected to be the fastest-growing regions over the forecast period due to rising demand for processed, packaged, convenient, and bakery items. Higher demand for industrial sugar in industries such as personal care and cosmetics, as well as in biofuel manufacturing, also fuels market growth. Countries such as South Africa, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are major contributors to the market's growth, driven by high demand for industrial sugar across diverse domains beyond the food and beverage industries.

North America is Observed to Have a Notable Growth in the Foreseeable Period

North America is expected to see notable growth in the foreseeable future due to higher demand for sugar and corn for biofuel production. Higher demand for convenient snacks and processed food, along with strong demand for bakery and confectionery items, is another major factor driving the market's growth in the region. The US and Canada play a major role in the regional market's growth, with growing e-commerce platforms allowing consumers to buy a wide range of products.

Industrial Sugar Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 4.85% Market Size in 2025 USD 46.47 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 48.72 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 71.17 Billion Dominated Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region Africa and the Middle East Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Industrial Sugar Market Segmental Analysis

Type Analysis

The white sugar segment dominated the industrial sugar market in 2024, driven by its widespread use across various domains, which supports market growth. White sugar is the purest form of sugar and is therefore highly preferred across various industries for the manufacture of various products. High use of white sugar in the bakery and confectionery and processed food industries is another major factor driving the market's growth. Its neutral flavor, consistent performance, and longer shelf life are other major factors driving market growth.

The liquid/syrup sugar segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to its ease of use, longer shelf life, and enhanced smoothness, which are helpful for market growth. Liquid sugar helps prevent crystallization, is cost-effective, and has low labor costs, further fueling the growth of the industrial sugar market in the foreseeable future.

Source Analysis

The sugarcane segment dominated the industrial sugar market in 2024, providing various advantages through its raw materials and byproducts, such as ethanol, sugar, molasses, and bagasse. The versatile crop helps generate revenue and, hence, is one of the most beneficial crops for any country, further fueling market growth. The crop helps to aid a sustainable source of energy and is a revenue-generating crop. Hence, such beneficial factors, when combined, help enhance market growth.

The sugar beet segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to its multiple byproducts, including bioethanol, animal feed pulp, and sucrose. Hence, such factors help fuel the market's growth. Sugar beet is also essential for various industrial applications, including bakery, food and beverage, and other domains, further fueling the growth of the industrial sugar market in the foreseeable future.

Application Analysis

The food and beverage segment dominated the industrial sugar market in 2024, driven by high demand for industrial sugar in segments such as bakery and confectionery, processed, and convenient food. Higher demand for unique and innovative beverages that require sugar is another major factor driving market growth. Technological advancements and the higher demand for traditional sugars are other factors that are fueling the market's growth. Government support in the form of schemes is one of the major factors for the growth of the industrial sugar industry.

The biofuel segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to high demand driven by factors such as sustainability, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and ease of waste recycling. The segment also helps increase demand for sugar crops, leading to timely payments to farmers and further boosting the growth of the industrial sugar market. Biofuel production also helps manage excess sugar production, which improves financial health and is a vital factor for the industry’s growth.

Top Companies in the Industrial Sugar Market

Südzucker AG – One of Europe’s largest sugar producers, supplying refined industrial sugar for food and beverage applications. The company also focuses on sustainable farming practices and diversification into bio-based products.

– One of Europe’s largest sugar producers, supplying refined industrial sugar for food and beverage applications. The company also focuses on sustainable farming practices and diversification into bio-based products. Tereos Group – A leading global sugar producer offering beet, cane, and specialty sugars for industrial use. Tereos serves major food manufacturers and emphasizes circular agriculture and renewable product streams.

– A leading global sugar producer offering beet, cane, and specialty sugars for industrial use. Tereos serves major food manufacturers and emphasizes circular agriculture and renewable product streams. Nordzucker AG – A major European sugar manufacturer producing refined sugar, liquid sugar, and specialty grades for bakery, confectionery, and beverage industries. The company prioritizes efficiency and sustainable sourcing.

– A major European sugar manufacturer producing refined sugar, liquid sugar, and specialty grades for bakery, confectionery, and beverage industries. The company prioritizes efficiency and sustainable sourcing. Wilmar International Limited – A key global agribusiness player with significant sugar refining operations, supplying industrial-grade sugar across Asia and international markets with strong vertical integration.

– A key global agribusiness player with significant sugar refining operations, supplying industrial-grade sugar across Asia and international markets with strong vertical integration. Mitr Phol Group – Asia’s largest sugar producer, offering refined sugar, specialty sugars, and bio-based co-products. The company operates extensively in Thailand, China, Australia, and Laos.

– Asia’s largest sugar producer, offering refined sugar, specialty sugars, and bio-based co-products. The company operates extensively in Thailand, China, Australia, and Laos. Cargill, Incorporated – Supplies industrial sugar, liquid sweeteners, and specialty carbohydrate solutions to global food manufacturers, supported by a wide agricultural sourcing network.

– Supplies industrial sugar, liquid sweeteners, and specialty carbohydrate solutions to global food manufacturers, supported by a wide agricultural sourcing network. American Sugar Refining, Inc. (ASR Group) – The world’s largest cane sugar refiner, providing industrial sugar under brands such as Domino, Tate & Lyle, and Redpath. ASR serves major food and beverage companies.

– The world’s largest cane sugar refiner, providing industrial sugar under brands such as Domino, Tate & Lyle, and Redpath. ASR serves major food and beverage companies. Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) – A global commodities firm involved in sugar production, trading, and refining, supplying raw and refined sugar to industrial buyers worldwide.

– A global commodities firm involved in sugar production, trading, and refining, supplying raw and refined sugar to industrial buyers worldwide. Dangote Sugar Refinery PLC – One of Africa’s largest sugar producers, providing refined industrial sugar for food processing, beverage manufacturing, and retail applications.

– One of Africa’s largest sugar producers, providing refined industrial sugar for food processing, beverage manufacturing, and retail applications. EID Parry (India) Ltd. – An Indian sugar manufacturer supplying refined, raw, and specialty sugars for industrial use, with diversified operations in nutraceuticals and bio-products.

– An Indian sugar manufacturer supplying refined, raw, and specialty sugars for industrial use, with diversified operations in nutraceuticals and bio-products. Rogers Sugar Inc. (Lantic Inc.) – A leading sugar refiner in Canada offering industrial sugar products, including granulated, liquid, and specialty sugars for foodservice and manufacturing.

– A leading sugar refiner in Canada offering industrial sugar products, including granulated, liquid, and specialty sugars for foodservice and manufacturing. Mackay Sugar Limited – One of Australia’s major sugar producers, supplying raw and refined sugar to industrial customers and contributing to the global sugar export market.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

White Sugar (Refined)

Brown Sugar

Liquid Sugar / Syrup

Raw Sugar

Specialty Sugar (e.g., powdered, invert, organic, demerara)



By Source

Sugarcane

Sugar Beet

Other Natural Sources (e.g., coconut, palm)



By Application

Food & Beverage (Dominant) ~61%

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Beverages (Juices, Soft Drinks, Alcoholic)

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Biofuel (Ethanol Production) (Fastest Growing)

Chemical Industry

Others (Feed, Fermentation, etc.)



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

