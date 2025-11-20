Summary of the Investor webinar of the 3-month unaudited results of AB Akola Group for the financial year 2025/2026

 | Source: AB Akola Group AB Akola Group

On 20 November 2025, AB Akola Group held an investor webinar, where the company's Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments Mažvydas Šileika presented the financial results for the 3 months of the 2025/2026 financial year.

A webinar record can be viewed on Nasdaq's YouTube account at:

https://youtu.be/USGF52A_nl8

Link to the presentation demonstrated at the webinar:

https://www.akolagroup.lt/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/251120_AKO_3M_webinar_M.Sileika_final.pdf

For more information:

Mažvydas Šileika, Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments of AB Akola Group
E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt
Mob. +370 619 19 403


