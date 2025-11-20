Summary of the Investor webinar of the 3-month unaudited results of AB Akola Group for the financial year 2025/2026

On 20 November 2025, AB Akola Group held an investor webinar, where the company's Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments Mažvydas Šileika presented the financial results for the 3 months of the 2025/2026 financial year.

A webinar record can be viewed on Nasdaq's YouTube account at:



https://youtu.be/USGF52A_nl8

Link to the presentation demonstrated at the webinar:

https://www.akolagroup.lt/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/251120_AKO_3M_webinar_M.Sileika_final.pdf

