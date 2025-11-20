Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Charlottenlund, 20 November 2025

Announcement no. 283

Acquisition of Property Located at Ørbækvej 232, 5220 Odense SØ, Denmark – Leased to Burger King

As announced in Company Announcement No. 281, a “specially purpose vehicle” (SPV) has acquired the property located at Ørbækvej 232, 5220 Odense SØ, Denmark for EUR 3,358,000 (DKK 25,050,000) excluding acquisition costs, with transfer of ownership effective as of 31 December 2025. The acquisition (excluding acquisition costs) is fully financed by Ringkjøbing Landbobank.

The property is leased to Burger King (Nordic Service Partners A/S) under a non-terminable lease agreement running until 1 October 2036, providing an annual net rental income of approximately EUR 215,000 (DKK 1,600,000).

The “specially purpose vehicle” (SPV) will, following final registration, be a 100% owned subsidiary of German High Street Properties A/S.

