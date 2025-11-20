Electrical Equipment Markets, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030 with Analyst Recommendations - Integration of IoT in Electrical Equipment / Integration of Digital Twins and Predictive Maintenance

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrical Equipment Market With Impact Analysis of US Tariffs (2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a complete analysis of the Global Electrical Equipment industry in terms of market segmentation By Product Type (Transmission and Distribution Equipment, Power Generation Equipment, Lighting Equipment, Wiring Devices and Electrical Accessories and Other Product Types) and By End User (Industrial, Commercial and Residential) .



The world's population is steadily increasing, projected to reach nearly 10 billion by 2050. Global concerns over energy consumption and environmental sustainability have led to a growing demand for energy-efficient electrical equipment. Governments worldwide are implementing strict energy efficiency regulations and standards, pushing industries, businesses, and households to adopt electrical devices that minimize energy waste. Energy-efficient technologies help reduce operational costs, lower carbon footprints, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

In the industrial sector, energy-efficient motors, transformers, and electrical machinery are in high demand as manufacturers seek to improve productivity while minimizing energy consumption. Advanced motor control systems, such as variable frequency drives (VFDs), optimize the performance of electrical motors by adjusting their speed and power output to match the required load, resulting in energy savings. Similarly, energy-efficient lighting systems, such as LEDs, are increasingly being adopted across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.



Moreover, the sustainability trend is also driving demand for electrical equipment designed to support green buildings, smart grids, and renewable energy systems. As energy efficiency becomes a critical consideration for consumers and businesses alike, manufacturers are focusing on producing innovative electrical devices that align with sustainability goals. This has led to the introduction of high-performance electrical equipment with improved energy ratings, advanced control features, and reduced environmental impact.



The ongoing development and modernization of infrastructure worldwide is another key driver of demand for electrical equipment. Urbanization, population growth, and economic expansion have necessitated the upgrading and expansion of power grids, transportation systems, and industrial facilities. From power generation plants to transmission lines and distribution networks, the need for reliable electrical infrastructure is greater than ever. Additionally, in developed regions, governments are investing in upgrading aging electrical grids to enhance reliability, resilience, and energy efficiency. The modernization of grid infrastructure requires a wide range of electrical equipment, including smart meters, automated control systems, and advanced transformers. Smart grids, in particular, are becoming essential for managing the complexity of modern energy systems, integrating renewable energy sources, and improving grid stability.



In developing regions, the construction of new infrastructure projects, such as highways, airports, and industrial parks, is creating a strong demand for electrical equipment. Mega infrastructure initiatives, such as China's Belt and Road Initiative, involve large-scale investments in power generation and transmission infrastructure across multiple countries. These projects require significant quantities of electrical equipment to ensure the smooth delivery of energy to support economic development.



The electrification of the transportation sector is an emerging trend that is significantly driving demand for electrical equipment. The shift towards electric vehicles (EVs), electric buses, and electric trains is accelerating as governments implement policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainable mobility. This transition requires extensive electrical infrastructure, including charging stations, grid upgrades, and energy storage systems. The growing adoption of electric vehicles has led to a surge in demand for charging infrastructure, which depends on electrical equipment such as transformers, power converters, and metering systems. In addition, the integration of EVs into the grid presents new challenges for energy management, necessitating advanced electrical systems to balance load demand and prevent grid overloads. Beyond road transportation, the electrification of railways and public transportation systems is also contributing to the increased demand for electrical equipment. Electrified rail networks require specialized transformers, substations, and power distribution systems to ensure reliable operation. As transportation continues to shift towards electrification, the global electrical equipment market will experience further growth.



In many emerging markets, a significant portion of the population still lacks access to electricity, especially in rural areas. Governments are prioritizing rural electrification initiatives to improve living standards, promote economic development, and reduce poverty. Expanding electricity access to these underserved regions requires large investments in electrical infrastructure, including power lines, distribution networks, and off-grid systems. These electrification programs often focus on deploying low-voltage transformers, distribution panels, and mini-grids in remote locations. Electrical equipment manufacturers are benefiting from the increased demand for products that facilitate rural electrification, particularly in countries like India, Bangladesh, Nigeria, and Kenya, where rural electrification is a key policy priority.



Many emerging economies are experiencing rapid industrialization as part of broader economic development plans. Industries such as manufacturing, mining, and agriculture are expanding and require large-scale electricity access to power machinery, processing plants, and other equipment. This growth is driving demand for motors, generators, industrial transformers, and other electrical products designed to support heavy industrial applications. To support industrial development, governments and private companies are investing heavily in the expansion and modernization of electricity generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure, leading to significant demand for transmission lines, substation equipment, and distribution transformers.

Market Dynamics: Impact Assessment

Drivers

Restraints

Trends

Industry Ecosystem Analysis

Porter Analysis of Global Electrical Equipment Market

Competitive Positioning

Companies' Voltage Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of Electrical Equipment Market

Company Profiles

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv Holdings Co

Eaton Corporation PLC

General Electric Co.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) in Electrical Equipment

2.2 Integration of Digital Twins and Predictive Maintenance



3. Global Electrical Equipment Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Electrical Equipment Market

3.2 Global Electrical Equipment Market: Dashboard

3.3 Global Electrical Equipment Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.4 Global Electrical Equipment Market: Market Value Assessment

3.5 Global Electrical Equipment Market Segmentation: By Product Type

3.5.1 Global Electrical Equipment Market, By Product Type Overview

3.5.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis of Global Electrical Equipment Market, By Product Type (2025-2030)

3.5.3 Global Electrical Equipment Market Size, By Transmission and Distribution Equipment, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.5.4 Global Electrical Equipment Market Size, By Power Generation Equipment, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.5.5 Global Electrical Equipment Market Size, By Lighting Equipment, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.5.6 Global Electrical Equipment Market Size, By Wiring Devices and Electrical Accessories, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.5.7 Global Electrical Equipment Market Size, By Other Product Types, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6 Global Electrical Equipment Market Segmentation: By End User

3.6.1 Global Electrical Equipment Market, By End User Overview

3.6.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis of Global Electrical Equipment Market, By End User (2025-2030)

3.6.3 Global Electrical Equipment Market Size, By Industrial, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6.4 Global Electrical Equipment Market Size, By Commercial, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6.5 Global Electrical Equipment Market Size, By Residential, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)



4. Electrical Equipment Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2bsdka

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.