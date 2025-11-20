Steering Sustainability Through Changes: World Maritime Merchants Forum 2025 Held in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 17th November, the World Maritime Merchants Forum 2025 took place in Hong Kong, China. As a key platform for dialogue and exchange within the global maritime industry and a flagship event in the sector, this year’s Forum once again joined hands with Hong Kong Maritime Week. Leveraging Hong Kong’s strengths as an international financial, trading, and maritime hub, the Forum focused deeply on industry hotspots and explored how to drive high-quality development across the maritime value chain amid a changing landscape. More than 1,300 leaders and experts from global shipping, ports, trade, logistics, financial institutions, and regulatory bodies attended the event.

Since its launch in 2021, the World Maritime Merchants Forum has been successfully held in Hong Kong for four consecutive years. The 2025 Forum, themed “Steering Sustainability Through Changes,” brought together senior leaders including Mr. Leung Chun-ying, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the CPPCC; Mr. John Lee, Chief Executive of the HKSAR; Mr. Zhou Ji, Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR; Mr. Fu Xuyin, Vice Minister, Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China; Mr. Miao Jianmin, Chairman of China Merchants Group; Mr. Chen Feng, Deputy Director of the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR; Mr. Li Yongsheng, Deputy Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the HKSAR; and Ms. Mable Chan, Secretary for Transport and Logistics of the HKSAR government.





Mr. Leung Chun-ying, Vice-Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, remarked that removing barriers to cooperation and responding to global changes are key to jointly advancing the sustainable development of the global shipping industry.

He emphasised that Hong Kong should seize the opportunities brought by China’s new round of opening-up. On the one hand, Hong Kong can support Mainland shipping enterprises in expanding into international markets and integrating into global regulatory frameworks. On the other hand, it can attract high-quality global shipping resources to enter Chinese Mainland via Hong Kong, thereby strengthening the city’s role as a super-connector that links domestic and international maritime enterprises and organizations. This will help Hong Kong integrate into the overall national development of the shipping sector further and serve the country’s high-level opening-up better.

Meanwhile, continuous investment in technological innovation and collaborative partnerships is essential. Hong Kong should strive to become an origin and incubator for new global shipping rules and emerging maritime industries, working hand in hand with partners domestic and abroad to promote the green and intelligent transformation of the global shipping industry.

In addition, Hong Kong should leverage fully its strengths in mature, high-end services such as shipping finance, maritime law, ship management, insurance broker and consulting, to foster the efficient integration of key shipping-related elements.

In his opening remarks, Chief Executive Mr. John Lee highlighted that the principle of “One Country, Two Systems” remains the cornerstone of Hong Kong’s development. As a stable and reliable International Maritime Centre, Hong Kong enjoys unique advantages such as a common law system, a low-tax regime, and free port status. Its business environment is widely recognised internationally, and the city has cultivated a leading industry cluster encompassing ship management, financing, insurance, and related services.

The Hong Kong Shipowners Mutual Assurance Association is set to commence operations, and the tax incentives for value-added maritime services will continue to attract enterprises from around the world. Since the release of the Action Plan on Green Maritime Fuel Bunkering in 2024, Hong Kong has normalised commercial bunkering of green fuels, including LNG and biodiesel, and is now striving to establish itself as Asia’s leading green maritime fuel bunkering hub. These initiatives will further consolidate Hong Kong’s core advantages in the maritime sector.

Facing common challenges such as rising protectionism, accelerating technological change, and an intensifying climate crisis, Mr. Lee called on the industry to strengthen international cooperation. He emphasised that Hong Kong is ready to be a trusted partner for the global shipping community.

Vice Minister Mr. Fu Xuyin pointed out that Hong Kong, as a major International Maritime Center, plays a pivotal role in the country’s Belt and Road Initiative and the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The Fifteenth Five-Year Plan proposals emphasize specifically the need to consolidate and enhance Hong Kong’s status as an international shipping center continuously, reflecting the nation’s firm intention and high expectation for the development of Hong Kong’s shipping industry.

Aligning with the theme of this conference, Steering Sustainability Through Changes, Mr. Fu proposed four initiatives:

- Seize the opportunities and strengthen confidence in development.

- Deepen open cooperation and support further opening-up.

- Face transformative challenges and accelerate development transformation.

- Strengthen complementary advantages and promote overall enhancement.

Mr. Fu stated that the Ministry of Transport will continue to support Hong Kong in consolidating and enhancing its position as an international shipping center, further leveraging the role of shipping enterprises in Hong Kong such as China Merchants Group, integrating into and serving the national development framework actively, and working hand in hand with global shipping companies to ensure the shipping industry provides strong support for global economic and trade development, becoming a firm Blue Linkage for the whole community with shared future.

In the opening remarks, Ms. Mable Chan, Secretary for Transport and Logistics of the HKSAR government, stated that Hong Kong responds proactively to the central government’s support for and expectations of its status as an International Maritime Centre. Hong Kong has successively issued the Action Plan on Maritime and Port Development Strategy and the Action Plan on Green Maritime Fuel Bunkering, and established the Hong Kong Maritime and Port Development Board to promote comprehensive and sustainable development in the industry.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong is fully committed to establishing an integrated “Railway-Sea-Road-River” intermodal transport system to connect with inland areas, laying the foundation for a green shipping corridor. Nearly 200,000 metric tons of green fuels have already been supplied to the vessels in Hong Kong, and the pilot project of methanol bunkering is underway. Early next year, the Port Community System (PCS) will be launched to support smart port development and logistics financing.

The Hong Kong Government will also provide more flexible tax arrangements for bulk commodity traders and improve its ship registration system, further enhancing the competitiveness of shipping services. Ms. Chan emphasised that Hong Kong will continue to leverage its role as a super connector, and will continue to work with all parties to lead the shipping industry toward a smarter and greener future.

Mr. Miao Jianmin, Chairman of China Merchants Group, presented three key initiatives in the keynote speech to participants across the global maritime community. He called for joint efforts to build a fairer and more equitable global shipping governance system, enabling all stakeholders to contribute according to their strengths and share the benefits, thereby shaping an open and prosperous maritime community with a shared future.

He also urged the development of fair, scientific and rational global decarbonization rules, along with continued exploration of technological pathways for green fuel propulsion. He advocated establishing a green technology alliance, accelerating the construction of international green shipping corridors.

Furthermore, he emphasised the need to ensure smooth operation of a modernized supply chain system and promote integrated development of Hong Kong’s shipping, trading, and finance sectors. He highlighted Hong Kong as the preferred hub for integration and innovation, building an inclusive and diversified shipping ecosystem and playing a vital role in enhancing the resilience and quality of the global shipping industry chain.

Speakers and guests addressed a wide range of topics, including green and intelligent development in shipping and shipbuilding, policy trends in maritime sustainability, global port infrastructure development, pathways toward the industrialisation of green fuels, the current landscape and outlook for ESG in the shipping sector, the application of artificial intelligence in maritime operations, and Hong Kong’s role in driving the global green transition.

During the panel discussion, participants exchanged views on two key themes: “Boundaries, Challenges and Impacts on Industrial Chain Sustainability”, and “The Effects of Shipping ESG in enhancing Industrial Chain Sustainability”. Their insights contributed to shaping a more efficient, greener, and more sustainable global maritime ecosystem.

The Forum also released the Net-Zero Guide: Practical Approaches for Global Shipping Companies, which, together with an accompanying digital tool, consolidates complex emissions-reduction requirements into a practical and actionable roadmap. The guide aims to support the global shipping industry in its low-carbon transition and in achieving high-quality, sustainable development.

The Hong Kong Marine War Risks Insurance Pool (the Insurance Pool) was launched during the Forum. By consolidating best practices in Hong Kong’s maritime insurance sector and leveraging the city’s strengths in finance and jurisdiction, the Insurance Pool offers localized and reliable risk-protection solutions. It further strengthens Hong Kong’s marine insurance ecosystem and enhances the city’s high-end maritime service capabilities.

The Forum also unveiled two industry standards: “Calculation Methods for Life Cycle GHG Intensity of Marine Fuels” and “Verification for Attained Annual Greenhouse Gas Fuel Intensity of Ships”. These are China’s first authoritative group standards in the marine fuel sector. They provide unified and quantifiable benchmarks to support shipping companies in their low-carbon transition and present a “China solution” for global carbon governance.

A plaque-unveiling ceremony was held on site for the Hong Kong Shipowners Mutual Assurance Association, which is the first P&I association headquartered in Hong Kong.





On 18th November, the Forum also hosted seven thematic forums covering port and shipping logistics integration, smart shipbuilding, maritime sustainability, and developments in the Oil, LNG, and Dry Bulk shipping markets. Industry experts explored how the maritime value chain can better understand shifting dynamics, anticipate trends, and respond to emerging challenges.

