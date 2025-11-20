Diabetes Care Devices Markets, 2023-2024 & 2025-2033 with Abbott, Dexcom, Medtronic, Roche, Ascensia, LifeScan, Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, and Sanofi Leading

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global diabetes care devices market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2025 to 2033, driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing demand for advanced monitoring and insulin delivery solutions.

This study report represents an analysis of each segment from 2023 to 2033 considering 2024 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2025 to 2033. The current report comprises quantitative market estimations for each micro market for every geographical region and qualitative market analysis such as micro and macro environment analysis, market trends, competitive intelligence, segment analysis, porters five force model, top winning strategies, top investment markets, emerging trends & technological analysis, case studies, strategic conclusions and recommendations and other key market insights.



The 2024 market was marked by strong competition among global leaders and regional players. Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom, and Medtronic led the market with advanced CGM systems and insulin delivery platforms. F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ascensia Diabetes Care, and LifeScan remain dominant in the blood glucose monitoring segment. Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, and Sanofi maintained leadership in insulin delivery and injectables while expanding into connected device ecosystems.

Insulet, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Ypsomed Holding are innovating in wearable insulin pumps and patch technologies. Companies like ARKRAY, Sinocare, Bionime, and Nova Biomedical strengthen presence in cost-sensitive markets with glucose meters and consumables. Niche innovators such as Pendiq and DarioHealth focus on smart pens and app-based platforms for personalized diabetes care. Competitive differentiation is defined by accuracy, affordability, digital integration, and ecosystem partnerships with healthcare providers and telehealth platforms.



Growing Diabetes Burden and Technological Advancements Driving Growth



The global diabetes epidemic is the primary driver of market expansion, particularly in emerging economies experiencing lifestyle shifts, urbanization, and increasing obesity rates. Demand is strongly supported by government health programs, patient education initiatives, and greater accessibility to advanced devices.

Continuous glucose monitoring and flash glucose monitoring systems are gaining rapid adoption due to real-time data insights, integration with mobile apps, and improved patient compliance. Insulin pumps and connected devices are reshaping care delivery by reducing dependence on manual monitoring and providing automated dosage adjustment. Innovations in AI-based analytics and closed-loop systems, also known as "artificial pancreas" solutions, are advancing diabetes care toward personalized treatment.



Challenges: High Costs and Access Barriers



Despite strong growth drivers, the market faces barriers such as high costs of insulin pumps, CGM systems, and consumables, which limit widespread adoption, especially in developing countries. Reimbursement limitations and unequal access to advanced devices across healthcare systems remain significant challenges. Patient compliance with device usage and data interpretation can also be difficult, particularly among elderly populations. Additionally, data privacy and cybersecurity risks associated with connected diabetes devices require ongoing mitigation. Nevertheless, efforts to expand reimbursement, develop cost-effective alternatives, and integrate digital health platforms are creating pathways for broader accessibility.



Market Segmentation by Product



By product, the diabetes care devices market is categorized into devices and consumables. Devices include glucose meters, insulin pumps, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and insulin pens. This segment accounted for the larger market share in 2024, driven by innovations in smart connected solutions and real-time glucose tracking. Consumables, including test strips, lancets, and sensors, are essential recurring revenue drivers for manufacturers, ensuring steady growth alongside device adoption. Continuous advancements in sensor accuracy and extended wear times are strengthening the consumables segment further.



Market Segmentation by End Use



By end use, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, homecare, and other end use. In 2024, hospitals dominated the market, supported by large patient bases and advanced treatment infrastructure. Homecare settings are the fastest-growing segment, driven by the rise of remote monitoring, self-testing, and patient preference for convenient diabetes management. Diagnostic centers continue to support demand for routine testing, while ambulatory surgical centers represent a smaller but growing segment for specialized diabetes-related procedures.



Regional Insights



In 2024, North America led the diabetes care devices market, supported by high diabetes prevalence, strong reimbursement policies, and robust adoption of advanced insulin delivery systems. Europe followed closely, with strong growth in Germany, the UK, and France driven by national health initiatives and high consumer awareness.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with China and India contributing significantly due to large diabetic populations, rising healthcare expenditure, and improving access to advanced technologies. Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are emerging markets where rising incidence of diabetes, combined with urbanization and government-backed awareness programs, are opening growth opportunities despite cost and infrastructure limitations.

