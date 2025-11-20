UK Betting Sites Outside GamStop: What to Know - Velobet as a Case Study

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velobet, an internationally licensed online betting brand, has announced the expansion of its gaming services to address the increasing interest from UK players searching for alternatives outside the GamStop network. The initiative aims to provide a safe, transparent, and globally regulated option for bettors seeking greater flexibility.

What Is GamStop and How It Works

GamStop is a free self-exclusion service that allows UK players to block themselves from all gambling websites licensed in the country. Once registered, players cannot access these sites for a chosen period – six months, one year, or five years. While the program effectively promotes responsible gambling, it also limits users who later wish to return to betting before their exclusion period ends. Velobet, operating under a Curacao eGaming license, offers this balance – combining responsible gaming tools with freedom of access for UK users.

Why Players Choose Betting Sites Not on GamStop

The main reasons players choose the betting sites not on GamStop include:

Access to sportsbooks and casinos even during self-exclusion

Higher betting limits and fewer restrictions

Generous bonuses and cryptocurrency payment options

A wider variety of international betting markets

However, this independence might contain risks, as these sites may not offer the same consumer protection, dispute resolution, or deposit safety measures that UK-licensed platforms provide.

Velobet: A Case Study

Velobet is a popular example of a non-GamStop betting sites. Licensed in Curacao, Velobet offers sports betting, live casino games, and fast registration without identity verification delays. Players highlight its modern design, quick payouts, and broad payment options. Still, because it operates outside the UK’s regulatory system, users must trust the brand’s internal fairness policies rather than UKGC oversight.

The Bottom Line: Freedom vs. Safety

Velobet’s example demonstrates that responsible offshore gaming and player freedom can successfully coexist when a platform emphasizes transparency and self-regulated safety measures. By merging flexibility with accountability, Velobet has established itself as a leading choice among UK players seeking non-GamStop betting options.