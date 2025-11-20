21shares Expands Nasdaq Stockholm Offering with Six New Crypto ETP Listings

ZURICH, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21shares, one of the world’s largest issuers of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs), today announced the cross-listing of six additional products on Nasdaq Stockholm, further strengthening its presence in the Nordic region and reinforcing its commitment to expanding regulated, transparent, and institutional-grade access to digital assets for investors.

The newly listed products include:

21shares Aave ETP (Ticker: AAVE)

21shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (Ticker: HODL)

21shares Cardano ETP (Ticker: AADA)

21shares Chainlink ETP (Ticker: LINK)

21shares Polkadot ETP (Ticker: ADOT)

21shares Crypto Basket 10 Core ETP (Ticker: HODLX)

These new listings broaden 21shares’ already diverse product range on Nasdaq Stockholm, which includes flagship offerings such as the 21shares Bitcoin ETP (ABTC), 21shares Ethereum Staking ETP (AETH), 21shares Solana ETP (ASOL), and 21shares Bitcoin Core ETP (CBTC).

“We continue to see strong demand from Nordic investors seeking diversified, cost-efficient access to digital assets through regulated exchanges,” said Alistair Byas Perry, Head of EU Investments and Capital Markets 21shares. “This expansion enables us to offer an even broader toolkit of single-asset and index-based crypto ETPs, giving both retail and institutional investors the ability to tailor their digital asset exposure within a trusted and transparent framework.”

With this expansion, 21shares now offers 16 ETPs on Nasdaq Stockholm, spanning large-cap cryptocurrencies, staking and index strategies, and innovative thematic products. All 21shares ETPs are fully collateralised and 100% physically backed, providing investors with institutional-grade access to digital assets without the need for direct custody or wallets.

With listings across SIX Swiss Exchange, Euronext Paris, Euronext Amsterdam, Deutsche Börse Xetra, and London Stock Exchange, 21shares remains one of the largest and most diversified crypto ETP providers in Europe, now managing approximately $8 billion in assets under management globally.

For more information on 21shares’ full product suite, visit www.21shares.com.

Notes to editors

About 21shares

21shares AG is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product (ETP) providers and offers one of the largest suites of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21shares listed the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto ETPs that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21shares is a subsidiary of FalconX, one of the world's largest digital asset prime brokers. 21shares maintains independent operations from FalconX while strategically leveraging the resources and reach of FalconX to accelerate its mission and unlock new growth. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com.

