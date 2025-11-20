Acuitive Technologies introduces Citregraft, a unique bone graft substitute designed to bind proteins and enhance regeneration

ALLENDALE, N.J., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuitive Technologies® commercializes Citregraft™, with its first use in a surgical case, performed on November 4th, 2025.

Bone graft substitutes are used to repair defects from trauma, infection, tumor removal, and reconstructive surgery. However, poor handling, low biological activity, variable resorption rate, and inadequate integration limit their effectiveness.

Leveraging the benefits of citrate in bone anatomy and physiology, Acuitive Technologies developed Citregen®, a citrate-based polymer technology that mimics natural bone chemistry and supplies the energy needed for regeneration. Exclusively made with Citregen and bioactive glass, Citregraft is a highly porous and bioactive synthetic bone graft substitute designed to interact with proteins to regenerate bony voids within the skeletal system.

Citregraft benefits include:

Bioactive formulation to improve graft integration

Easily morselized to fill and hold its position within irregular defects

Absorbs 5 times its weight in fluids

Citrate increases cell energy for tissue regeneration





“Citregraft was easily morselized to fill my tibial harvest site during BPTB ACL reconstruction. After soaking it in saline, it readily absorbed blood and growth factors from the harvest site and conformed perfectly to the defect,” said Robin Gehrmann, MD.

Citregraft overcomes the limitations of conventional bone graft substitutes by improving handling, liquid uptake, and protein binding. Its demonstrated bioactivity and ability to bind proteins establish Citregraft as a viable option for surgeons seeking innovative solutions for bone repair and regeneration.

